SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kluender leads Woodbury Central past Westwood

SLOAN, Iowa – Drew Kluender threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to lead Woodbury Central to a 40-14 win over Westwood.

Kyan Schultzen caught eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns from Kluender. Zach Bulter added 10 catches for 102 yards and a score.

Max McGill rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Ryder Koele added a rushing score.

Eric McGill recovered a fumble for the Wildcats.

Jackson Dewald rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns for Westwood. Aiden McDonald recorded an interception for the defense.

Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Newell-Fonda 13: Cael Ortmann scored six total touchdowns to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 61-13 win over Newell-Fonda in a battle of top five teams in 8-Man.

Ortmann threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns and added 113 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Hawks.

Ryan Willman caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawks. Jaxon Bunkers finished with 82 yards receiving and Alex Schroeder 35 yards. Both guys scored touchdowns on Ortmann throws.

Keaton Harpenau rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. Schroeder added 34 yards and a touchdown.

Harpenau returned an interception for a touchdown defensively.

Gehlen Catholic 28, South O’Brien 20: Conner Kraft threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Gehlen Catholic in a 28-20 win over South O’Brien.

Both of Kraft’s touchdowns through the air went to Keaten Bonderson, who finished with 97 yards receiving.

Kale Pearson rushed for 65 yards for the Jays. William Harpenau recovered a fumble for the defense.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 39, Unity Christian 7: Zach Lutmer threw for 97 yards and rushed for 80 yards in the Lions 39-7 win over Unity Christian.

Lutmer scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter and threw a 38-yard touchdown to Reece Vander Zee in the second. Lutmer’s final score of the day came with two minutes left in the second quarter, when he scored on a 16-yard run.

Graham Eben added 98 yard rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Eben scored the first touchdown of the game on a three-yard run and scored on a five-yard run in the second quarter.

Vander Zee caught three passes for 56 yards and a score.

Lutmer led the Lion defense with five tackles, three for a loss. Kayden Van Berkum and Andrew Austin snatched interceptions.

As time was running down in the fourth quarter, Trevor Wieringa ran for a five-yard touchdown. Wieringa rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Braeden Bosma threw for 73 yards and a pair of interceptions. Jacob Van Donge caught three passes for 62 yards.

Wieringa recorded 6.5 tackles for the Knights.

West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0: Dylan Wiggins threw for a pair of touchdowns and added a pair of rushing scores to lead West Sioux to a 35-0 win over Ridge View.

Wiggins rushed for a total of 38 yards and two scores while throwing for 164 yards and two scores for the Falcons. Brady Lynott and Avery Millikan caught touchdown passes and Carter Bultman added a rushing score.

Lynott rushed for 68 yards and had 79 yards receiving. Bultman rushed for 47 yards.

Mason Coppock tallied five tackles for the West Sioux defense.

Kolton Luscombe recorded 30 rushing yards and Jake Breyfogle threw for 32 yards.

Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0: Caden Lundt threw for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Spirit Lake in a 45-0 win over Estherville Lincoln Central Friday.

Jake Cornwall and Joey Brown added rushing touchdowns. Bode Higgins rushed for 61 yards. Will Graves threw a touchdown to Tyler Voss for Spirit Lake. Drew Alger and Caden Hassel caught touchdowns.

Brayden Theesfeld returned a fumble for a touchdown for Spirit Lake. Drew Alger recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Justyn Hamm, Theesfeld and Alex Profit intercepted passes.

Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14: Brodie VanRegenmorter threw a 16-yard touchdown to Carson Bruhn in the fourth quarter to give Sioux Center a 21-14 win over the Nighthawks Friday night.

VanRegenmorter threw for 46 yards and the game-winning touchdown for the Warriors. Connor Kamerman had 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Seth Andersen had 75 rushing yards.

Defensively, Kylar Fritz tallied 10 total tackles and Karson Gesink intercepted a pass.

Brock Fisher had a rushing touchdown for the Nighthawks. Their other score came on a Fisher 68-yard interception touchdown.

OABCIG 62, Pocahontas Area 0: Beckett DeJean threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown in OABCIG’s 62-0 win.

Kelton Ladwig rushed for 81 yard and two touchdowns for the Falcons. Treyten Kolar caught nine passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns, and returned an interception for a score.

Griffin Diersen rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown. Brysen Kolar threw a touchdown pass and Ethan Behrendsen caught a touchdown.

West Lyon 49, Okoboji 7: Five different rushers scored touchdowns for the Wildcats in a 49-7 win over Okoboji.

Tate Hawf rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Ver Meer added 30 yards and a score. Gunner Grems, Ryer Crichton and Jude Moser scored rushing touchdowns as well.

Crichton threw a touchdown pass and had 94 yards passing. Camden Kruse finished with 66 yard and a touchdown.

James Bullerman, Ryker Metzger, Bryson Childress and Preston Metzger intercepted passes and Evan Mogler recovered a fumble for the West Lyon defense.

Joe Salmon rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown for Okoboji.

Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14: Riley DeWitt rushed for 114 yards and three scores and Adrian Carrillo added 176 yards and three touchdowns for Spencer in a 49-14 win over Fort Dodge.

DeWitt threw for 141 yards, 129 of them going to Campbell Wessels. Gavin Timmer added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Jack Berends recovered a fumble and Sam Feldmann an interception for the Tigers.

Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Wolfpack scored 28 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 45-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan Friday night.

Kaden VanRegenmorter threw for 98 yards and two scores. Karsten Moret had 60 yards receiving and a TD-catch. Chandler Pollema and Kaden DeJager caught touchdowns as well. Noah Hilbrands threw a six-yard touchdown.

On the ground, Tyler Mantel rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Kellen Beukelman added 48 yards rushing and Ashtin Van’t Hul scored a rushing touchdown.

DeJager had an interception for the defense.

Denison-Schleswig 42, Storm Lake 7: Jaxson Hildebrand rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries for the Monarchs in a 42-7 win over Storm Lake.

Luke Wiebers added 34 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Ty Fink 42 yards and a score for the Monarchs.

Wiebers threw for 46 yards and Jake Fink caught two passes for 28 yards.

Jordan Von Tersch racked up six tackles. Joel Murillo recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Erick Flores recovered a fumble.

Tri-Center 34, Lawton-Bronson 19: Braden Heiss threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lawton-Bronson in a 34-19 loss to Tri-Center.

Caleb Garnand caught 16 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. Jesse Oehlerking added four catches for 74 yards.

Defensively, Oehlerking tallied nine tackles and Will Hennen recovered a fumble.

Michael Turner carried the ball 46 times for 380 yards and five touchdowns for Tri-Center.

Webster City 28, Le Mars 7: Teagen Kasel threw for 146 yards and a touchdown to Beau Wadle in a 28-7 loss to Webster City Friday.

Wadle carried the ball seven times for 50 yards and caught a touchdown pass. Conner Jalas tallied four catches for 96 yards for the Bulldogs.

Elijah Dougherty tallied eight tackles for Le Mars and Andrew Fifita intercepted a pass.

Jaxon Cherry rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns for the Lynx.

MMCRU 23, Alta-Aurelia 20: Jonah Petersen scored a pair of touchdowns to lead MMCRU to a 23-20 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Petersen threw for 147 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score. Brayson Mulder rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Jace Colling caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Kyler Bork caught five passes for 57 yards.

Defensively, Michael Peterson recovered a fumble and caught two interceptions. Noah Galles intercepted a pass.

Cale Brechwald threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors. Gavin Sleezer caught a pair of passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Carson Reinert finished with 37 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Brechwald also rushed for 38 yards. Kaden Stites returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Warriors.

Sleezer tallied 14.5 tackles for the Warrior defense. Sam Colerick recovered a fumble and Brechwald caught an interception.

MVAOCOU 24, West Monona 16: Luther Cameron rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown for MVAOCOU in a 24-16 win over West Monona.

Ethan Kuhlmann rushed for 108 yards and a score. He also threw an 18-yard touchdown to Nick Collins.

Kane Boyle tallied 8.5 tackles in the win. Collins intercepted a pass for the Rams defense.

Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central 0: Max Adams rushed for 73 yards in Sioux Central’s 41-0 loss to Emmetsburg.

Kaben Morrow threw for 68 yards, and Ethan Mills had 35 receiving yards.

Trevor Ehlers tallied 9.5 total tackles and Adams recovered a fumble.