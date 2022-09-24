SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spirit Lake wins Class 2A Top 10 home game

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Spirit Lake jumped out to a 21-0 lead and defeated OABCIG 28-13 Friday in Spirit Lake.

Bode Higgins led the fourth-ranked Indians with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jake Cornwall added 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brayden Theesfled added a rushing touchdown.

Caden Lundt threw for 126 yards and Tyler Voss had 69 yards receiving.

Higgins tallied 10 tackles, all solo tackles, including three sacks. Drew Alger, Will Graves and Voss intercepted OABCIG passes.

Hinton 32, Westwood 6: Hinton scored 18 points in the second quarter and didn’t look back in a 32-6 win over Westwood.

Beau DeRocher rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, threw an 80-yad touchdown and caught a 26-yard touchdown. Glen Carlson was on the passing end of DeRocher’s touchdown catch.

Carter Worden caught DeRocher’s touchdown pass. Gabe Anderson also threw a 44-yard score to Caden Winters.

Dylan Hartman recorded nine tackles and recovered a fumble for the Blackhawks. Jacob Bishop recovered a fumble and Worden intercepted a pass.

Jackson Dewald carried the ball 37 ties for 183 yards and a score for the Rebels. Carson Topf threw for 61 yards and an interception.

Thomas Heilman recorded eight tackles for the Rebels, including a sack and two TFLs. Lawson Haveman intercepted a pass.

Le Mars 49, Storm Lake 10: Elijah Dougherty and Conner Jalas recorded two touchdowns rushing each in a Bulldogs’ 49-10 win Friday night.

Dougherty rushed for 100 yards and Jalas 79 yards. Teagen Kasel threw for 83 yards adn Beau Wadle caught a 34-yard touchdown from Kasel.

Evan Jalas recorded six tackles and recovered a fumble defensively.

Woodbury Central 42, Lawton-Bronson 0: Drew Kluender threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns to lead Woodbury Central to a 42-0 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Kluender connected with Eric McGill for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Kyan Schultzen recorded 126 yards receiving. Kluender added a rushing score.

Max McGill rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Zach Butler recorded 5.5 tackles for the Wildcat defense.

Braden Heiss threw for 77 yards and Brayden Williams rushed for 42 yards for the Eagles. Evan Teager and Lane Mitchell recovered fumbles for the Eagle defense.

Gehlen Catholic 48, Akron-Westfield 26: The Jays jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and ran away with a 48-26 win over Akron-Westfield.

Ian Blowe rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Westerners in the loss.

Conner Wendel added 121 yards passing and 30 rushing yards, accounting for two total touchdowns. Wendel’s touchdown pass was to Lane Kenny, who caught seven passes for 71 yards.

Michael Brown tallied 6.5 tackles for Akron-Westfield. Blowe recovered a fumble and Carter Wilken an interception.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 43, Cherokee Washington 8: The second-ranked Lions scored 36 points in the opening quarter en route to a 43-8 win over Cherokee Friday night.

Graham Eben rushed for 220 yards and three scores for the Lions. Reece VanderZee threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Austin caught a 66-yard touchdown and Isaiah Johnson a 12-yard touchdown.

Gable Van Beek returned an interception for a score for the Lion defense. Graham Eben and Andrew Eben intercepted passes as well.

Cherokee’s lone touchdown came on a 96-yard kickoff return by freshman Jaxon Paulsrud in the second quarter.

Daenon Loucks threw for 37 yards and Paulsrud ran for 17 yards.

Paulsrud led the Braves defense with 6.5 tackles.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Alta-Aurelia 16: The Hawks rolled over Alta-Aurelia Friday night in Alta.

Both Warrior touchdowns came from quarterback Cale Brechwald. Brechwald threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Gavin Sleezer and Kaden Stites caught touchdown passes. Cade Ahneman added 104 receiving yards. Stites rushed for 28 yards as well.

Sleezer recorded 8.5 tackles, recovered a fumble and hauled in an interception for the Warriors defense.

Remsen St. Mary’s 63, St. Edmond 0: Cael Ortmann completed all seven passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks’ 63-0 win over St. Edmond.

Brenden Fisch added 163 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Alex Schroeder, Ortmann and Brady Koenck rushed for touchdowns. Schroeder caught both touchdown passes.

Spencer 28, Denison-Schleswig 14: The Tigers scored 14 points in the first quarter and held on to defeat the Monarchs 28-14.

Luke Wiebers threw for 100 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions for the Monarchs. Jaxson Hildebrand rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. Jake Fink caught the touchdown pass.

Ricardo Casillas recorded seven tackles and Gavin Hipnar recovered a fumble for the Monarch defense.

Unity Christian 42, Okoboji 6: The Knights scored 21 points in the first quarter and defeated Okoboji 42-6 Friday night.

Braeden Bosma threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns and added 62 rushing yards the Knights. Jacob Van Donge recorded 79 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jaxson Poppema and Kyan Emmelkamp caught touchdown passes.

Trevor Wieringa added 40 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wieringa tallied 10 tackles, four for a loss. Ethan Van Ginkel intercepted two passes and Elliot Vanden Berg one.

Tyler Sehman rushed for 95 yards and Caden Chapman 54 yards for the Pioneers. Blaise Elwood recorded nine tackles and Tyler Netsch picked off a pass.

Ridge View 29, Sioux Central 15: Ridge View rolled to a 29-15 win over Sioux Central Friday night.

Max Adams rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels in the loss. Kaben Morrow threw for 80 yards.

Kinnick Fahrenkrog recorded nine tackles for the Sioux Central defense. Ethan Mills recovered a fumble.

Nebraska

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Crofton 0: Dylan Taylor threw for 181 yards and a score and added 80 rushing yards and a score for the Bears in a 22-0 win over Crofton.

Dan Puppe rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. Jake Rath caught five passes for 100 yards a touchdown.

Sutton Ehlers picked up 15 tackles and Taylor intercepted a pass for the Bears defense.

Bloomfield 76, Randolph 20: Bloomfield scored 46 points in the first quarter leading to a 76-20 win.

Braeden Guenther threw for 164 yards and four touchdowns for the Bees. Wiley Ziegler rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and Brock Jeannoutot added 94 yards and two scores.

Logan Doerr caught two passes, both for touchdowns, resulting in 77 yards. Layne Warrior and Jacob Smith added touchdown catches.

Teagan Smith tallied 11 total tackles for the Bees. Ziegler and Owen Kuchar intercepted passes. Ziegler, Casey Jeannoutot and Blake Byerly recovered fumbles.

South Dakota

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7: Noah McDermott completed all 12 of his passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskies downed Flandreau Friday night.

Keaton Gale threw one pass, a 61-yard touchdown to Ashton Fairbanks. Devin Schmitz caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Moore and Ben Swatek also caught touchdown passes.

Swatek rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Hueser, Chirstian Mueller and Chace Fornia added rushing scores.

Jacob Gale returned a punt for a touchdown and Fairbanks an interception return for a score.

Flandreau’s Paul Parsley had a rushing touchdown for the Fliers.