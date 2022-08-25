Siouxland football Week 1 outlook: Woodbury Central hosts Hinton to open season

MOVILLE -- Hinton and Woodbury Central are set to open their football seasons against each other Friday night in Moville.

The Blackhawks return 13 starters from last years’ group, led by the return of their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler from last year.

Max McGill led Woodbury Central to the state tournament last season, rushing for 1,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Wildcats won 10 games and made it to the state semifinals in 2021.

This is the eighth meeting in the last 10 years between the Blackhawks and the Wildcats. Woodbury Central won last year’s contest by a score of 52-0. Hinton won the previous six matchups.

Kick-off between the Blackhawks and Wildcats is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Moville Friday night.

Gehlen Catholic at Unity Christian

Gehlen Catholic and Unity Christian football are set to open the season against each other for a fifth consecutive season Friday night in Orange City.

For the home team Knights, a 5-4 record and a first round playoff appearance in 2021 is something to build on starting this season off. Last season, the Knights defeated Gehlen Catholic 21-15 to open the year.

The Knights have gone 3-1 against the Jays over the last four years.

Current senior Trevor Wieringa rushed for 107 yards and a score in last season’s game. The Knights outscored Gehlen Catholic 14-2 in the fourth quarter of last season’s game.

Conner Kraft, a senior for the Jays this season, threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns last year against the Knight.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick-off at Korver Field on the campus on Northwestern College in Orange City Friday.

MVAOCOU at Westwood

It’s the third straight season in which the Rams and Rebels are starting with a head-to-head matchup.

Westwood has won each of the last three games.

Last season, the Rebels beat the Rams 43-8. They scored 29 points in the second quarter alone.

Current Westwood senior Jackson Dewald ran for 259 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns.

Westwood’s defense held MVAOCOU to under 100 yards.

From 2010 to 2016, the Rams went 5-1 over the Rebels.

MVAOCOU and Westwood kick at 7 p.m. in Sloan Friday night.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Last season, it was the Nighthawks running away with a season opening 35-7 win over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, and this year, the Lions are hoping to get a season opening win on their home field.

The senior laden Nighthawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter last season and never looked back.

For Central Lyon, Iowa commit and current senior Zach Lutmer rushed for 73 yards in the loss. Current junior Reece Vander Zee threw for 57 yards in the loss a season ago.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley opens the 2022 season with a new coach leading the charge as well. Jayme Rozeboom has taken over for the retired Cory Brandt as the head coach of the Nighthawks.

His reign as head coach gets started at 7 p.m. Friday night at Dick Null Field in Rock Rapids.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Guardian Angels Catholic

The Bears, led by a plethora of senior talent, open the 2022 season against Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the road Friday.

LCC star running back Evan Haisch returns for his final season in a Bears uniform, and is on pace for 5,000 career rushing yards.

Haisch has 3,757 career rushing yards, including 1,603 yards as a junior last season. He added 29 rushing scores a season ago as the Bears went 7-3.

The Bears are at GACC Friday night.

Tri-County Northeast at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

This will be the first showdown between the recently formed Tri County Northeast and Lyons Decatur Northeast of the recently dissolved BRLD co-op.

The Wolfpack of Tri County Northeast (Allen/Emerson-Hubbard) are playing their first football season together after the two programs went 3-6 and 3-5 respectively last season.

For Lyons-Decatur Northeast, they were formerly combined with Bancroft-Rosalie to for the BRLD co-op. Head coach Mason Alitz was the head coach of the co-op for five seasons and is now the head coach for Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

The two programs will see how they take shape with, or without, their co-op partners when they hit the field Friday night.

Elk-Point Jefferson at Baltic

The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies opened the 2022 season with a 50-0 win over Parker last Friday, and remain on the road this week as they take on Baltic.

Lucas Hueser led the Huskies with 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts. Devon Schmitz added 93 yards and a score and Ben Swatek 43 yards and a score for the Huskies on the ground.

Schmitz also had two receiving touchdowns from quarterback Noah McDermott. McDermott threw for 156 yards and two scores.

Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Baltic 41-0 last fall. Baltic fell to Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan in week zero last week, 44-0.

The Huskies and Bulldogs kick-off at Baltic at 7 p.m. Friday.