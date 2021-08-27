So it begins: SB-L looks to extend winning streak against Le Mars

In addition to Imming, the Warriors have Smith coming back for his junior year. Along with his prowess as a passer, Smith showed an ability to make plays with his legs last season, as he finished second on the team with 303 rushing yards.

On the receiving side, the Warriors return only one of their top three receivers from a season ago, in Imming, but they do have senior Tyler Schenkelberg coming back. Last year, Schenkelberg finished fourth on the team with 283 yards on 21 receptions.

“(He) really came on at the end last year, explosive, quick kid,” Justin Smith said. “Really natural hands.”

Defensively, the Warriors lost several of their top players to graduation, but will still send a fairly experienced group onto the field against the Bulldogs. With 2020 sacks leaders Jordan Hincapie and Jack Gaukel gone, the Warriors will look to Imming and senior Jason Dickson to lead the way.

The Warriors had 15.5 total sacks in 2020, but the players responsible for 11 of those sacks have graduated. But the team does still have plenty of production back, as Imming led the team with 49.5 total tackles, and Dickson contributed 34.5 tackles, with two sacks.

“We got some kids that can run, fly to the ball,” Justin Smith said earlier this month.