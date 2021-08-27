So it begins: SB-L looks to extend winning streak against Le Mars

SERGEANT BLUFF — The expectations are clear this year for senior tight end Jacob Imming and the Sergeant-Bluff-Luton High School football team.
“I want to win a state championship in my senior season,” Imming said earlier this month.
The journey to that potential title begins tonight, as the Warriors host Le Mars in the 2021 season opener. For both teams, it’s a chance to start the year out on the right foot, though the squads come into the game in very different places.
Last season, SB-L finished with a 6-3 overall record, as the duo of Imming and then-sophomore quarterback Tyler Smith combined for seven touchdowns through the air.
On the year, Smith finished with 1880 yards and 22 passing touchdowns, while the teams' backs put up 24 touchdowns on the ground.
The Warriors' season ended in the first round of the 2020 playoffs, with a 28-21 loss to Webster City.
Imming, an Iowa State football commit, had a team-high seven receiving touchdowns and finished second on the team with 502 receiving yards. Those numbers nearly matched Imming’s sophomore year, where he hauled in seven receiving touchdowns on 542 receiving yards.
“He’s kind of the total package there,” SB-L head coach Justin Smith told the Journal.
In addition to Imming, the Warriors have Smith coming back for his junior year. Along with his prowess as a passer, Smith showed an ability to make plays with his legs last season, as he finished second on the team with 303 rushing yards.
On the receiving side, the Warriors return only one of their top three receivers from a season ago, in Imming, but they do have senior Tyler Schenkelberg coming back. Last year, Schenkelberg finished fourth on the team with 283 yards on 21 receptions.
“(He) really came on at the end last year, explosive, quick kid,” Justin Smith said. “Really natural hands.”
Defensively, the Warriors lost several of their top players to graduation, but will still send a fairly experienced group onto the field against the Bulldogs. With 2020 sacks leaders Jordan Hincapie and Jack Gaukel gone, the Warriors will look to Imming and senior Jason Dickson to lead the way.
The Warriors had 15.5 total sacks in 2020, but the players responsible for 11 of those sacks have graduated. But the team does still have plenty of production back, as Imming led the team with 49.5 total tackles, and Dickson contributed 34.5 tackles, with two sacks.
“We got some kids that can run, fly to the ball,” Justin Smith said earlier this month.
That defense will get its first test of the season against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of a tough 1-6 season in 2020. Last year, Le Mars leaned heavily on its run game, as now-junior running back Elijah Dougherty and departed senior quarterback Carter Arens led the team with 431 and 403 rushing yards, respectively.
The Bulldogs struggled in the passing game, as Arens finished with a 46.6 completion percentage, zero touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Tyler Iverson threw for 76 yards on 7-of-20 passing in his limited time under center, and was responsible for the team’s only two passing scores of the season in 2020. He will be a senior in 2021.
On defense, the Bulldogs return Drayden Deboer, who finished second on the team with 34 tackles a season ago. Seniors David Leusink and Derek Allen are also both back, after putting up tackling totals of 18.5 and 16.5, respectively.
The Bulldogs’ disappointing 2020 came after a 5-4 finish in 2019. The team’s lone win last year came in the final game of the regular season, as Le Mars took down Bishop Heelan by a 21-7 score thanks to 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Arens.
Prior to that win, Le Mars' most recent win had come on Oct. 18, 2019, when the Bulldogs took down Spencer, 30-28.
The Warriors come into the game with a seven-game winning streak against Le Mars. The last time Le Mars beat SB-L was Sept. 13, 2013, when the Bulldogs eked out a 36-34 victory.
Friday's game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.