SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Perhaps a switch to a different defense will lead to a better fate for South Sioux City’s football team this fall.
Second-year Coach Silas Fluellen has opted for a 4-4 defense and has scrapped the 3-5. The Cardinals allowed an average of 40.4 points per game; certainly, defense wasn’t always the cause as the offense reached double-digit scoring only twice.
“Our linebackers and our linemen are working well together and it’s been really good for us,” said senior linebacker John Klemmenson, one of seven returning defensive starters. “A lot of times, we’ll bring those stacked linebackers like Luis Quezada and me. We’ll be blitzing half the time. Sometimes, we’ll bring an outside linebacker off the end or a corner to the outside.
“Our defense is designed to stay gap sound and beat the run game before anything. We’re prepared to do everything. We are ready to do everything.”
Standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 170, Klemmenson is one of the Cardinals’ smallest defenders but, according to Fluellan, the feistiest. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Quezada, also a senior, returns as a defensive starter while classmates Kobe Simmons and Elijah Strom lead the secondary.
Fluellen said the line, both defensively and offensively, is a strength. Brad Hartnett, a slimmed-down 6-4, 230-pound senior returns at end while the line also will feature veterans like senior Maverick Singer (5-10, 245) and junior Jacob Ngeleka (6-3, 260).
As the season progresses, senior Juan Popoca (6-2, 230) and sophomore Jacob Guzman (5-10, 230) could see defensive line time.
“Ngeleka is an explosive kid,” said Fluellen. “Our ‘D’ line can get in the backfield. Hopefully not too fast because sometimes they are too fast. The ‘D’ line and the ‘O’ line are going to be the strength of our team. Right now, we are five times further than what we started last season. We’re respectful right there.”
When Fluellen discusses line strengths, he also considers the blocking the offensive line has done, not only in preseason drills. The Cardinals, determined to erase the memories of facing a difficult schedule where five opponents had winning records and reached the Class B state playoffs, participated in team camps at Norfolk (Neb.), Mankato (Minn.), Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson.
Singer is one of the Cardinals’ most versatile offensive linemen, as he can play guard and center. Quezada, Popoca and Ngeleka are also returning OL starters, while Klemmenson could possibly start at center. Guzman could see time not only on the line but as a fullback as Fluellen considers a jumbo package in the offensive backfield where he could utilize his strength and speed.
“Our ‘O’ line is the heart of it,” said Fluellen. “We will be able to run. It goes how the game is going. If we are moving the ball well on the ‘O’ line, we will keep running it.”
Junior running back Jagger Horken returns after missing his entire sophomore season. Junior Enrique Limon will also play in the backfield which, according to lineman Singer, is looking smooth.
“We’re spreading out this offense,” said Singer. “It’s fast-paced. We want to get the snap going every 12 seconds. Get it quick-paced. Get it going. We have good depth at running back.”
Junior Jake Aiken and sophomore Connor Slaughter are battling at quarterback. Strom and Hartnett return as wide receivers for a team whose confidence is growing, thanks in part to the consistent core of 40 players who participated in the team camps.
Singer’s confidence, for example, rocketed after he was part of the defense that won a King of the Mountain contest against Vermillion and Elk Point-Jefferson at the Elk Point camp.
“We won by three points,” he said. “We played really good defense that day. We scored 10 points before anyone else. Our confidence level, I feel, is really high. We have lot to prove this year, going winless last year. Everyone thinks they’re going to come in and it’s going to be an easy game. That’s not going to happen. It’s going to be a different year for South Sioux.”