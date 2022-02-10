 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP FOOTBALL

South Sioux City football learns of 2022 schedule

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association released its high school football playoff schedules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, including those for South Sioux City.

The Cardinals return to Class A action this season.

They’ll open their 2022 slate with two metro teams. The season opener will be at Olsen Stadium against the North Stars.

They also opened the 2021 season against the Stars, which North won 25-7.

Just like in Week 2, the Cardinals will face West. The two teams played in an overtime game last fall, which the Wolverines originally won. That win was revoked by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and handed to South Sioux.

South Sioux will play two straight Omaha teams in Week Nos. 3 and 4. In Week 3, the Cardinals will play Omaha Northwest. It’s the only time the Cardinals’ defense pitched a shutout, as they won 21-0. That game will be on the road.

South Sioux will then host Omaha South.

People are also reading…

The Cardinals will then be on the road for the two weeks — at Millard West and Omaha Bryan. They played Bryan last week, which was their first on-the-field win of the season in Week 4 last year.

Two of the Cardinals’ last three games are at home, against Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast. Week 8 is at Millard North.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News