South Sioux City football learns of 2022 schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association released its high school football playoff schedules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, including those for South Sioux City.

The Cardinals return to Class A action this season.

They’ll open their 2022 slate with two metro teams. The season opener will be at Olsen Stadium against the North Stars.

They also opened the 2021 season against the Stars, which North won 25-7.

Just like in Week 2, the Cardinals will face West. The two teams played in an overtime game last fall, which the Wolverines originally won. That win was revoked by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and handed to South Sioux.

South Sioux will play two straight Omaha teams in Week Nos. 3 and 4. In Week 3, the Cardinals will play Omaha Northwest. It’s the only time the Cardinals’ defense pitched a shutout, as they won 21-0. That game will be on the road.

South Sioux will then host Omaha South.

The Cardinals will then be on the road for the two weeks — at Millard West and Omaha Bryan. They played Bryan last week, which was their first on-the-field win of the season in Week 4 last year.

Two of the Cardinals’ last three games are at home, against Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast. Week 8 is at Millard North.

