South Sioux City football set to play its first game at temporary home field

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the first time during the 2022 football season, South Sioux City will be the home team on the scoreboard Friday night, but it won’t be on its home turf.

As the school works on renovations to its athletic facilities, the Cardinals are playing their three 2022 home games at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City.

The three home dates happened to be open dates for the Panthers, who are either on the road or do not play during each of the Cardinals’ home games.

“I think what it came down to was just finding a field available to us that works with our certain dates,” South Sioux head coach Jackson Dickerson said. “Luckily, the way our schedule is set up with this two-year cycle, we only have three true home games this year.”

Dickerson said he wasn’t a big part of the logistics between the two schools, but he and his Cardinals are excited for an opportunity to run onto the field hearing their fight song being played in front of a primarily home crowd.

“We've tried to keep it as similar to a home game as possible with pregame stuff, (public address), stuff and all that,” Dickerson said. “Luckily for our guys, four weeks in now, and playing on the road is nothing new to us at this point. We spent the first few weeks on the road, our guys are used to it by this point. But as far as a home game, you know, we're just trying to keep our pregame routine and all that as similar as possible as if it were in South Sioux.”

The Cardinals only had three home games this season based on how the schedule rotation played out, so it was easier for them to find a place to play those home games. That also means the Cardinals will have six home games in 2023, hopefully on the new home turf.

“Once we get over there, it's just you know, any other game for us,” Dickerson said. “It's not something we're necessarily talking a whole lot about. Obviously, the coaching staff, athletic director, we put a plan together to hopefully give our guys the best feel of a home game as possible, and I think we've done that.

“But as far as with our players themselves, we haven't spent a whole lot of time talking about it's a home game, but it's not really a home game. It's just another game to those guys,” Dickerson continued.

South Sioux is also coming off its first win in the Dickerson era last Friday. The Cardinals defeated Omaha Northwest 40-20 after coming up two points shy of a win over Sioux City West in week two.

“You know, our guys have been loose this week,” Dickerson said. “It feels good to get one under our belt. You can see kind of a sense of relief in our guys and at practices we're fast, we're loose. It was a good week for us.”

The Cardinals' opponent Friday night is Omaha South (2-1). Omaha South presents challenges with some skill position players, but the battle will be in the trenches.

Dickerson said the offensive and defensive line play is improving, and will continue to be the key for the Cardinals to continue their success this week at home.

“The O-Line and D-Line play is going to be a very, very big deciding factor in this ball game,” Dickerson said. “They're very big upfront. Last week, I thought our line played their best game of the year in terms of dominating the line of scrimmage. So that's kind of been an emphasis, those guys have got to show up and they've got to play well in order for us to be successful.”

The Cardinals didn’t score in a season-opening loss to North at Elwood Olsen Stadium and came up two points shy against West at Olsen the following week.

With the game this Friday being played across the state line in South Dakota, the team is treating the preparation prior to the game similar to how they did against North and West early this season.

“Those first two weeks were over at Morningside, so this is nothing new to our guys,” Dickerson said. “It's just basically what those two weeks were in terms of pregame and in terms of preparing yourself on that Friday afternoon. Not much has changed and hopefully that should be beneficial.”

South Sioux and Omaha South are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City Friday night.