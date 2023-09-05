As the fall high school sports season in Siouxland entered its second full week, here's a look some of the most dynamic performances this past week.

1. Tony Palmer, South Sioux City, football

The junior rushed for a single-game school record 364 yards on 24 carries Friday night, scoring five touchdowns in the Cardinals' 46-14 pasting of Sioux City West.

Palmer, who is drawing looks from Division I college teams, now has a whopping 608 rushing yards in two games, following last week's career-high 244 yards on 23 carries in South Sioux City's season opening 46-37 win over Sioux City North.

The Cardinals, who next host Omaha Northwest on Sept. 8, are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2013 season.

2. Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, football

The University of Iowa recruit, who moved from receiver to quarterback for his senior season, Vander Zee connected on 11-of-14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for over 188 rushing yards on nine carries in the Lions' 42-7 waltz past MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night.

With the Lions looking to ice the game late, running back Graham Eben, another future Hawkeye, took the snaps and ended up with three rushing TDs, totaling 70 yards on a dozen carries.

The defending Class 2A state champions have outscored their first two opponents this season, 90-15.

3. Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan Catholic, football

The senior defensive back returned an interception a 100 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the first half in Crusaders' 57-13 victory over Council Bluffs Lincoln Friday night. The return tied the school record held by Crusader great Brandon Wegher, set in the state title game in 2008.

Five different players scored touchdowns of 50-plus yards vs. the Lynx as the Crusaders improved to 2-0.

4. Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, football

The sophomore completed 19 of 32 passes for 299 yards two touchdowns in Sioux City East's 27-10 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night. In his first two games as the starting quarterback, following the graduation of all-state signal caller Cole Ritchie, Jepsen has thrown for 638 yards and 5 TDs.

After trailing 10-0 midway through the second quarter Friday night, the Black Raiders scored the final 27 points of the game to even their record at 1-1.

5. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, football

The junior was a bright spot for the Warriors in their second loss to start the season Friday night, carrying the ball 30 times for 229 yards.

On defense, Ellington recorded seven tackles, including three solo.

6. Landon Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary's, football

The junior quarterback connected on 11-of-16 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 169 yards and four more scores in the Hawks' 48-0 whitewashing of Siouxland Christian Friday night.

Despite heavy losses to graduation, the defending 8-player state champion has started the season 2-0, outscoring its opponents by a combined, 96-8.

7. Natneal Kifle, Sioux City North, cross country

The senior finished second in the 5,000-meters at the Augustana Twilight Cross Country Meet in Yankton, S.D. Friday with a time of 15:16.21, around six seconds behind the winner, Juan Gonzalez of Fremont, Neb.

It was the second straight top finish for Kifle, who ran 2.1 miles in a time of 10 minutes to win the Bishop Heelan Invitational last week.

8. Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan, volleyball

The junior topped 500 career kills last week as she entered the season as the team's go-to attacker up front. During her all-state campaign last season, she went for 316 kills with an efficiency mark of .219.

9. Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East, volleyball

The senior joined Hacker in the 500-plus career kills club last week. Mentzer, who led the Black Raiders last season in kills with 246 on .177 efficiency, is also the top returner in digs after accumulating 236 in 2022.

10. Zach Butler, Woodbury Central

The junior carried the ball 28 times for 234 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 39-22 win over Westwood Friday night. Butler also recorded 4.5 tackles, including three solo, as the state-ranked Cats improved to 2-0.

Honorable mentions

Carter Kleinwolterink, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley -- The sophomore completed 22-of-38 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns in the Nighthawks' 39-6 win over West Sioux Friday night.

Laytin Koch, Akron-Westfield -- The senior went 15-of-22 for 204 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 131 yards and two more scores in the Westerners' 45-18 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan Friday night.

Khenzie Rager, South Sioux City -- Rager went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, two runs scored and 4 RBIs in the Cardinals' first win of the season, 16-14 over Cuming County last weekend. For the season, she is hitting .444 with a .777 slugging percentage.

Bentlee Kollbaum, Dakota Valley -- The junior recorded 11 kills and 11 digs in the Panthers' 3-1 four-set win (25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20) over rival Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday night. Both teams reached the Class A state tournament last season.

Carson Bruhn, Sioux Center -- The Kansas State recruit caught seven balls for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 30-20 win over Spirit Lake Friday night.