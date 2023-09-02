As the high school football season in Siouxland entered the second full week, here's a look some of the most dynamic performances Friday night.

1. Tony Palmer, South Sioux City

The junior rushed for a single-game school record 364 yards on 24 carries Friday night, scoring five touchdowns in the Cardinals' 46-14 pasting of Sioux City West.

Palmer, who is drawing looks from Division I college teams, now has a whopping 608 rushing yards in two games, following last week's career-high 244 yards on 23 carries in South Sioux City's season opening 46-37 win over Sioux City North.

The Cardinals, who next host Omaha Northwest on Sept. 8, are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2013 season.

2. Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

The University of Iowa recruit, who moved from receiver to quarterback for his senior season, Vander Zee connected on 11-of-14 passses for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for over 188 rushing yards on nine carries in the Lions' 42-7 waltz past MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night.

With the Lions looking to ice the game late, running back Graham Eben, another future Hawkeye, took the snaps and ended up with three rushing TDs, totaling 70 yards on a dozen carries.

The defending Class 2A state champions have outscored their first two opponents this season, 90-15.

3. Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan Catholic

The senior defensive back returned an interception a 100 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the first half in Crusaders' 57-13 victory over Council Bluffs Lincoln Friday night. The return tied the school record held by Crusader great Brandon Wegher, which he set in the state title game in 2008.

Five different players scored touchdowns of 50-plus yards as the Crusaders improved to 2-0.

4. Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East

The sophomore completed 19 of 32 passes for 299 yards two touchdowns in Sioux City East's 27-10 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night. In his first two games as the starting quarterback, following the graduation of all-state signal caller Cole Ritchie, Jepsen has thrown for 638 yards and 5 TDs.

After trailing 10-0 midway through the second quarter Friday night, the Black Raiders scored the final 27 points of the game to even their record at 1-1.

5. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ellington was a bright spot for the Warriors in their second loss of the season, carrying the ball 30 times for 229 yards.

On defense, the sophomore also recorded seven tackles, including three solo.