Talented Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors have the pieces

SERGEANT BLUFF – A deep and talented Sergeant Bluff-Luton football team enters the 2018 football season with high expectations as it returns seven starters on each side of the ball from a team that went undefeated in the regular season last year.
However, head coach Justin Smith knows what a team did a season ago gets it exactly nothing this time of year.
“We don’t think about last year because it is done,” he said. “We are looking forward to today and tomorrow. We want to get better than yesterday -- that is all.
“Every group of kids you have a different group of leadership. Last year’s group of seniors were 1-7 as freshmen and so they were kind of grinders, your attack guys. These seniors have been playing varsity football since they were sophomores.”
The Warriors figure to have plenty of dynamic playmakers in the backfield where junior quarterback Daniel Wright returns after throwing for 1,608 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The imposing 6-foot-7 signal-caller is out to build off of his solid sophomore campaign.
“We changed a couple of things to take advantage of his skill set but his job is still real simple: Make the right read, make the right play, and get the ball to the athlete in space who can something happen.”
There should be plenty of those with him in the backfield as the Warriors have several impressive runners with speed to burn. That group includes last year’s nearly 1,700-yard rusher in senior Britton Delperdang as well as senior Zach Shultz and junior Jorma Schwedler.
Schwedler may be the most intriguing of the group simply because he missed most of last season after surgery, but the reigning 3A 200-meter state champion and runner-up on the 100 gives SB-L another offensive weapon.
“All three of us are going to be getting the ball and pretty often,” Schwedler said. “I want to run fast and I want to redeem myself and show that I can play football.”
The Warriors prefer to run an uptempo offense and they have the depth and talent to do it at wide receiver with junior Deric Fitzgerald the leading returning pass catcher with 29 receptions for 345 yards. Senior Connor Groves had 25 catches for 503 yards and eight scores a year ago while fellow senior Sam DeMoss averaged 13.9 yards per reception.
“We have a lot of speed but we have to match it with our line play,” Smith said. “Last year we got outstanding line play with a bunch of seniors up there, and this year we have to replace some of those guys.”
Colby Roos and A.J. Ellington are the two returning seniors on the lines who will clear the way for a group that is critical for SB-L to execute the way it wants to.
“It is just getting used to how the line blocks it for you, and you just have to have a feel for it even if it takes a while to get used to,” Shultz said. “They have rules and they have to stick to them.”
Defensively, the Warriors will rely on seniors Cole Garrett and Gabe Warren to set the tone at linebacker along with Shultz, who is in the secondary. Smith believes the defensive line will be improved with better depth at his disposal, and he likes the playmaking potential in the defensive backfield.
“We want to play fast if the game dictates that we play fast, and we want to have that depth because we want to wear the other team out,” Smith said. “Not a lot of 3A teams have depth where they can play guys just one way and we are fortunate that sometimes we have that.”
SB-L will be tested from the first game of the season as it travels to Council Bluffs to face a Lewis Central team that boasts Texas Christian University commit Max Duggan at quarterback. That is followed by a rematch with Harlan, the team that knocked it out of the playoffs, in Week 2, as well as contests with Sioux City East and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley before the district slate begins.
“We know we have talent but the question is will we take advantage of that and not just live off our talent,” Delperdang said. “Football is much more than that. It is a mental game too so we have to keep that phase of it locked in.
“We are hoping to bring that first state title back to Sergeant Bluff.”