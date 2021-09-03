Tanner Te Slaa returns as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley quarterback

Tanner Te Slaa has been welcomed back with open arms.
The Boyden-Hull High School senior returned to the Boyden-Hull Rock Valley co-op football team after stepping away for a year, and it seemed last week that he didn’t skip a beat.
Te Slaa — who recently committed to the South Dakota State men’s basketball team — threw for 166 passing yards on seven completions en route to beating Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to open the season.
The Nighthawks hope that momentum continues into Friday’s all-Hull matchup against Western Christian at 7 p.m.
“We were very blessed to have him,” Nighthawks coach Cory Brandt said. “Caleb Kats stood in that gap and did a phenomenal job of being the leader in so many good ways. I thought it was very fitting that the first touchdown pass Tanner had was to Caleb. Those two have been great leaders for our team. They’re just good athletes, and they support each other like crazy.”
Te Slaa has some familiarity with being the quarterback. He started the last four games of the 2019 season, and in those four games, his team went 4-0.
During the 2019 season, Te Slaa awas 62-for-113 for 1,020 yards. He threw 13 touchdowns as the backup to Keyton Moser.
When Te Slaa brought up the idea of a return in 2021, neither Brandt nor his peers batted an eye.
“It was 100 percent his idea,” Brandt said. “I really had no inclination that he was going to come out. He made the decision a few weeks not long before the football season began. He wanted to play football again, and he was all in. He wanted to be a part of the team again, and missed it badly. Our kids handled it well, and we’ve become a team. They want to do what’s best.”
Since Te Slaa decided late in the summer he’d play football his senior season, he didn’t have much time to work out any issues that arose.
For example, Te Slaa had some mechanical issues that he needed to work through.
Brandt admitted that it looked like Te Slaa hadn’t thrown a football in a while, so assistant coach
Jayme Rozeboom stepped in to help Te Slaa fix any mechanical issues that Brandt noticed.
Kats even pitched in through that process, and they helped each other.
“Tanner has length, and he can see really well,” Brandt said. “Tanner has a strong arm and he can throw the ball really well. We were blessed with great leadership. Tanner is working into that leadership, and he leads differently. He has a passion for winning. When he speaks, you know it means something.”
Nighthawks seek same execution
It’s not every day that an offense of CL-GLR gets held to just seven points, especially in Northwest Iowa.
The Nighthawks had three weeks to focus on the Lions, and while they don’t have the same timeframe to make a game plan against the Wolfpack, Brandt expects the same type of defensive execution on Friday.
“We’ve got a great group of linebackers, and a great group of linemen,” Brandt said. “We just executed well and they like to fly around and tackle. They’re good at it. You have to be disciplined against great athletes.”
During that win last week against the Lions, BHRV’s defense forced four takeaways, two interceptions and two interceptions.
Cade Fisher had two of those takeaways, including a pick-six for 65 yards.
“Defense played lights out,” Brandt said. “Takeaways are a huge thing. It’s hard for me to stress how important that is, in any season. We had a ton last year, and that helped us have an outstanding year.”
A look at the Wolfpack
The Wolfpack are coming off a 28-0 loss to West Lyon.
There, the Wildcats held Western to 152 total yards, and just 66 on the ground.
Ty Van Essen led Western Christian with 22 rushing yards on five carries.