Tanner Te Slaa returns as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley quarterback

“It was 100 percent his idea,” Brandt said. “I really had no inclination that he was going to come out. He made the decision a few weeks not long before the football season began. He wanted to play football again, and he was all in. He wanted to be a part of the team again, and missed it badly. Our kids handled it well, and we’ve become a team. They want to do what’s best.”

Since Te Slaa decided late in the summer he’d play football his senior season, he didn’t have much time to work out any issues that arose.

For example, Te Slaa had some mechanical issues that he needed to work through.

Brandt admitted that it looked like Te Slaa hadn’t thrown a football in a while, so assistant coach

Jayme Rozeboom stepped in to help Te Slaa fix any mechanical issues that Brandt noticed.

Kats even pitched in through that process, and they helped each other.

“Tanner has length, and he can see really well,” Brandt said. “Tanner has a strong arm and he can throw the ball really well. We were blessed with great leadership. Tanner is working into that leadership, and he leads differently. He has a passion for winning. When he speaks, you know it means something.”