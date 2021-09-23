The QB Room: Morningside's Joe Dolincheck looks to end outstanding college career on a high note

“We’ve had a couple years playing together, so I know where he wants me to be and he knows where I’m going to be,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely great to have that chemistry. He sees what I’m seeing when I’m out there, and what the defense is doing. He just knows how I’m going to react to certain coverage and whatnot.”

Dolincheck came to Morningside four years ago from Bellevue West High School near Omaha, which he led to a 2017 Class A state title, while playing with a broken thumb.

Before getting recruited by the Mustangs in the middle of his senior year, Dolincheck said that he had never even heard of Morningside.

“I came up and took a visit, and it just felt right,” Dolincheck said. “I had no clue about the success that they had here, or anything like that. It just felt like a home when I came up.”

To Morningside head coach Steve Ryan, none of Dolincheck’s success has been a surprise.

From the time Dolincheck was suiting up at Bellevue West, Ryan has expected him to accomplish big things for Morningside.