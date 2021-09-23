The QB Room: Morningside's Joe Dolincheck looks to end outstanding college career on a high note

SIOUX CITY — Over the past three seasons, Morningside University quarterback Joe Dolincheck has made himself a household name in the Siouxland football community.
Sioux City, however, didn't give him a great first impression.
Four years, and two national titles later, Dolincheck has changed his tune.
“When I first came as a freshman, I wasn’t a fan of it,” Dolincheck said. “I didn’t know much, didn’t know where to go or anything like that. Obviously, you’re a freshman and you’re just trying to get developed. But being here, I love it.”
With two NAIA national titles under his belt, with one as the team's starting QB, along with 617 career completions, a nearly 70 percent career passing percentage, 9,220 career passing yards and 96 touchdowns, Dolincheck has put himself in elite company.
Last season, Dolincheck finished second in the conference in passing with 3,727 passing yards, behind only Tyson Kooima of Northwestern.
Dolincheck also finished tops in the GPAC with 35 passing touchdowns and an average of 338.8 yards per game.
Through three games in 2021, Dolincheck has 59 completions for 969 yards and 10 touchdowns, with a 70.2 completion percentage, 11.5 yards per attempt, and an average of 323 yards per game.
Dolincheck threw for 198 yards in Morningside’s blowout victory over Doane on Sept. 11, a game which saw two of the Mustangs’ wide receivers, Austin Johnson and Reid Jurgensmeier, set a bit of team history.
Johnson had 261 receiving yards in the game, good for ninth-most in program history, while Jurgensmeier passed 4,000 career receiving yards.
In the Mustangs’ next game, a 56-7 win over Mount Marty on Sept. 18, Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier eight times for 135 yards, while Johnson was limited to just one reception for 20 yards.
For both receivers, their on field success over the past several years has led to close friendships with Morningside’s senior signal-caller.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” Jurgensmeier said. “Joe has been a really good quarterback for us. We’ve continued to mesh more and more every rep that we take. I think he knows what me and Austin are doing every play, and we kind of know what his process is too. Being together for so long, it’s a good mesh and a good connection.”
At this point, it’s a rare occurrence when Dolincheck and his receivers are not on the same page.
“We’ve had a couple years playing together, so I know where he wants me to be and he knows where I’m going to be,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely great to have that chemistry. He sees what I’m seeing when I’m out there, and what the defense is doing. He just knows how I’m going to react to certain coverage and whatnot.”
Dolincheck came to Morningside four years ago from Bellevue West High School near Omaha, which he led to a 2017 Class A state title, while playing with a broken thumb.
Before getting recruited by the Mustangs in the middle of his senior year, Dolincheck said that he had never even heard of Morningside.
“I came up and took a visit, and it just felt right,” Dolincheck said. “I had no clue about the success that they had here, or anything like that. It just felt like a home when I came up.”
To Morningside head coach Steve Ryan, none of Dolincheck’s success has been a surprise.
From the time Dolincheck was suiting up at Bellevue West, Ryan has expected him to accomplish big things for Morningside.
“We expected this out of Joe, as well,” Ryan said. “He was a state champion at Bellevue West and had a great career there. I expect for all these guys, as they continue to come back, for every year they get better, they work on their skills, work on their craft, and become better football players.”
Once he took over the starting role as a sophomore, Dolincheck threw for 4,303 passing yards and 49 touchdowns en-route to a NAIA national championship, becoming only the third player in program history to surpass 4,000 yards.
As a junior in 2020, Dolincheck threw for 3,721 yards and 35 touchdowns as the team made it all the way to the NAIA national semifinals.
How does Dolincheck, and the Morningside program as a whole, sustain such success?
He gives credit to everybody on the team for setting the squad's winning culture, from the scout team, all the way up to the Mustangs' fearless leader, Steve Ryan.
"He builds that culture, he kinds of sets the standards," Dolincheck said of his college coach. "He sets it, lets it be known to the upperclassmen, and then they hold that standard to everybody that comes through after that. It's kind of a pyramid sort of deal."
"The upperclassmen hold the younger guys to a standard, and after they graduate, it's expected to come from the guys on forward after that."