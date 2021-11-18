'They are stacked:' West Lyon battles loaded Southeast Valley for Class 2A title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — For one team, this is the first state title game in program history. For the other, championship game appearances come around every so often.

For both, this is the biggest game in years.

The West Lyon High School football team on Friday will play Southeast Valley for the program’s second state title in the past three years.

West Lyon comes into the game on a nine-game winning streak, with its most recent victory being a thrilling 20-14 overtime win over Williamsburg.

Senior quarterback Jaxon Meyer was the difference maker with three rushing touchdowns, including a five-yarder in OT to end the game and send the team to the title game.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have battled their way to an 11-1 record and are about to play on the big stage for the very first time, after beating Waukon in the Class 2A state semifinals, 50-14.

Now, the Wildcats will have to go up against a fearsome Southeast Valley squad in a fight for the state championship.

On offense, Southeast Valley ranks first in Class 2A in total touchdowns and offensive yards, second in all-purpose yards, and third in passing touchdowns, while the defense is tops in 2A in total sacks and is tied for first in fumble recoveries.

The Jaguars offense leans run, with 493 rushes for 2,684 yards– but the team also has a pair of wide receivers with over 650 receiving yards this season, and have a total of 25 touchdowns and 2,207 total yards through the air.

“They are stacked,” West Lyon head coach Jay Rozeboom said. “They have great athletes that play both sides of the ball. Offensively, they have the ability to run and throw the ball equally well. Stats-wise, they run the ball more than they throw the ball, but whenever they throw the ball, they are very efficient at it.”

Southeast Valley ranks fifth in Class 2A in both passing yards and rushing yards, at 2,207 and 2,684, respectively, thanks in large part to the play of standout senior Kolson Kruse.

Kruse is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, with a 2A-best 43 total touchdowns on the season, 25 of them passing and 18 rushing. Kruse has 2,184 passing yards this season, good for fifth in Class 2A, and also has 1,504 rushing yards, good for third overall.

Elsewhere on offense, senior running back Lathe Muench has 21 rushing touchdowns, third-most in Class 2A, while Eli Johnson and Tre Fisher are third and fourth with respective yards per catch averages of 23 and 22.9.

“Their quarterback has a big arm and can make every throw,” Rozeboom said. “He has really fast receivers, they have a really good running game and a great offensive line. There is a reason they are in the state championship game.”

On defense, Southeast Valley has a 2A-high 38.5 sacks on the season, with seniors Aaron Graves and Colton Brant leading the way with 7.5 apiece and junior Justin Loseke close behind with seven.

Brant has a team-high three fumble recoveries this season, as the Jaguars lead their class with 16, along with seven interceptions.

“Defensively, they just don’t give up very many yards,” Rozeboom said. “They put the big Graves kid over the middle on the nose, and it makes it really hard to run on. They just have really big athletes on both sides of the ball.”

But West Lyon has plenty of playmakers too. The Wildcats lead the state in total rushing attempts, rank third in Class 2A in both rushing touchdowns and rushing yards, while the Wildcats defense has picked off 19 passes and scored five defensive touchdowns, both good for second in 2A.

Meyer leads the Wildcats with 857 rushing yards this season and 14 touchdowns, while senior Hunter Jacobson has 757 and seven TDs.

After last week’s tense win, which Meyer said was the first overtime game he can remember ever playing, the Wildcats go into this week knowing that they have the ability to win under pressure.

This is a team that has managed to push through adversity throughout the season, according to Rozeboom. They started the season off 1-2, with one of those losses being a 40-7 blowout defeat to Estherville-Lincoln Central back on Sept. 3.

11 weeks later, West Lyon is on the verge of adding even more hardware to its already crowded trophy case. The Wildcats' sixth state title is on the line.

“This is a team that has hung together,” Rozeboom said. “They’ve had to face adversity several times. Get knocked down, get back up again. They just hang together, never panic, and play hard for each other. It was a fun win, and I think it proves we can play for four quarters and an overtime period. We live to fight another day.”

West Lyon and Southeast Valley will play for the Class 2A title in the UNI-Dome on Friday at 10 a.m.

