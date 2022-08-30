Three Iowa high school football teams land No. 1 spots in Associated Press' poll

Three area teams saw themselves atop the Associated Press high school prep poll on Monday in their respective classes.

In Class 2A, the OABCIG High School football team received the most points with 52, just one ahead of No. 2 Williamsburg.

The Falcons opened the season with a 47-6 win over Ridge View on Friday.

Falcons senior Beckett DeJean had 236 passing yards and 136 rushing yards, and he had four total rushing touchdowns.

Kelton Ladwig scored two rushing TDs while Griffin Diersen scored one.

DeJean also picked off a pass.

The Falcons travel to Storm Lake this week.

No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock: The Lions dominated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-7 last week. They led 39-0 at the half.

The Lions collected 321 total yards on 39 plays. They had 252 rushing yards.

No. 4 Spirit Lake: The Indians scored 21 second-half points over Spencer. Bode Higgins had 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win.

West Lyon received one vote in this week’s poll.

Class 1A

No. 1 West Sioux: West Sioux scored on every drive Friday night, taking down the Hawks 38-18 in Hawarden.

The Falcons’ Brady Lynott crossed the goal line all five times for West Sioux. He finished the game with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown and 120 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Dylan Wiggins threw for 207 yards and four scores, all going to Lynott.

Western Christian was the first team to miss the cut with seven points. The Wolfpack defeated West Lyon in Week 1.

8-Player

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s: The Hawks closed out their game strong on Friday, scoring 20 fourth-quarter points. Cael Ortmann and Brenden Fisch each had two offensive TDs. The Hawks play River Valley this week.

No. 4 Newell-Fonda: The Mustangs beat West Bend-Mallard by 14 points. In that game, senior Mason Dicks had 177 total yards.

The Mustangs host Siouxland Christian this week.

Class A

No. 3 Woodbury Central: The Wildcats opened the season with a 41-13 win on Friday over Hinton. They did receive one first-place vote in Monday’s poll out of six voters.

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic: The Jays scored 14 points during the fourth quarter to upend the Knights in Orange City on Friday night.

Aiden Spangler had a 13-yard run with 3:27 left that gave the Jays the 14-13 lead, and then Keaten Bonderson had a 50-yard interception return with 1:52 left that sealed the win.

The Jays play H-M-S this upcoming Friday.

South O’Brien and H-M-S received votes, being ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, in the first Class A poll.

Class 3A

No. 9 MOC-Floyd Valley: The Dutch dominated Sibley-Ocheyedan 42-0 on Friday to open the season. They have Unity Christian this upcoming week.

No. 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Even though the Warriors lost, the voters kept them in the conversation among the best in the class.

The Warriors lost to Le Mars 17-14 last week.

By the way, Le Mars received two votes.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley received nine votes to tie with Mount Vernon for 11th in the poll.

Classes 4A and 5A

LeMars received votes in Class 4A. In Class 5A, East got five points for the No. 12 spot, while North received one vote for a tie at 13th with Iowa City High and Waukee Northwest.