THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CAPSULE

Waukee Northwest at East

When: 7 p.m. at Olsen Stadium

Briefly: The Black Raiders are needing a win after two losses to two ranked opponents.

Two weeks ago, East lost on the road to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7, then the Black Raiders lost at home to Ankeny Centennial, 30-0.

The Warriors are ranked eighth in Class 3A, while voters in the Associated Press prep football poll put the Jaguars 10th this week in Class 5A.

The Black Raiders need to get a rushing presence going, as they were held to 43 rushing yards last week in the loss to the Jaguars.

Black Raiders senior Tyson Helseth-Bryan carried the ball 10 times, but had just 16 yards. East averaged just 1.8 yards per carry as a team.

The Black Raiders had some success in the air. Luke Longval was 7-for-17 passing for 65 yards.

Junior Kelynn Jacobsen caught three of those passes, and he had 43 receiving yards.

The Warriors also held East to sub-100 rushing yards two weeks ago (97).

The Black Raiders are 3-2, with wins to start the season coming against Le Mars, North and Bishop Heelan.

Waukee Northwest, meanwhile, is a brand new school that launched this year, due to the suburban Des Moines community growing.

The Wolves are 2-3, but have played close games against Dowling Catholic and West Des Moines Valley.

The Wolves tallied 308 total yards last week during a 74-0 win against the Wolverines, led by Carson Renken’s 156 passing yards.

