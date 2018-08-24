DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – Sam Chesterman and Nathan Rice combined for 318 rushing yards and six total touchdowns as the top-ranked South Dakota Class A) Dakota Valley football team opened its season with a 49-32 win over Dell Rapids here Friday.
Rice ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Chesterman. Chesterman ran for 103 yards and three scores on 21 carries in addition to his receiving touchdown.
Logan Ellingson caught three passes for 100 yards and two scores for Dell Rapids (0-1).
DV (1-0) led 22-16 at halftime and 29-24 through three quarters. Dakota Valley then outscored Dell Rapids 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
DV finished with 353 rushing yards on 55 carries (6.4 yards per carry).
Dakota Valley hosts Todd County next week.
Dell Rapids;8;8;8;8;-;32
Dakota Valley;8;14;7;20;-;49
First quarter
DV: Sam Chesterman 1 run (Nathan Rice run)
DR: Eddie Price 6 run (Price run)
Second quarter
DV: Rice 35 run (kick good)
DV: Chayce Montagne 70 punt return (kick good)
DR: Logan Ellingson 61 pass from Price (Ellingson run)
Third quarter
DV: Chesterman 8 run (kick good)
DR: Nick Boever 14 run (Price run)
Fourth quarter
DV: Chesterman 10 run (kick failed)
DV: Chesterman 11 pass from Rice (kick good)
DR: Ellingson 14 pass from Price (Boever run)
DV: Rice 38 run (kick good)