Top-ranked West Sioux football hosts Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Week 1

Even though it’s not a district football game between West Sioux and H-M-S, Falcons coach Ryan Schwiesow is eager that their Week 1 game will have a playoff feel to it.

The Falcons are ranked in the No. 1 spot in Class 1A by Radio Iowa, while Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is No. 3 in Class A.

The Falcons bring back three key players on offense from a team that made it to the Class 1A championship game.

They fell to Van Meter in the title game last November and while that game hasn’t been brought up every day from the Falcons’ coaching staff, that feeling of falling short hasn’t gone away.

“When you get into the middle of the winter and it's February and you're lifting weights and maybe the kids aren't quite as focused, you know, it doesn't take much to mention that feeling that you felt when you're walking off the dome floor,” Schwiesow said. “It gets mentioned, but it doesn’t get dwelled upon. We use it as motivation and we use it to get better.

“You can end up second in the state and still feel like there was some failure,” Schwiesow added. “There’s a certain intensity that comes with that, and the kids recognize it, and they’ve been pretty focused all year.”

The Falcons started off the season beating H-M-S 73-21 last season, and also beat Sioux Center by 15 points.

Then, Central Lyon beat the Falcons by 30, and that woke the Falcons up. They went on to win nine straight, and eight of those were by double-digits.

Schwiesow said the biggest difference between last year’s team and the one that takes the field Friday night in Hawarden can be seen in the weight room.

He said that everyone has gotten bigger, faster and stronger.

Senior running back Carter Bultman may lead the race in terms of physical growth.

According to Schwiesow, Bultman gained 25 to 30 pounds in the offseason. When he got through camp last season, the Falcons listed him at 165 pounds.

Schwiesow said Bultman is a legitimate 195-pounder.

Oh, and he’s gotten faster, too.

“I think he’s going to be a 1,500-yard back this year,” Schwiesow said. “I think that depends on what teams are going to give us. We’ve worked hard at running between the tackles so far. That was sort of our Achilles heel last year. We’re really worked hard at our running game here in camp. I have a lot of confidence in Carter and our O-Line.”

Bultman led the Falcons in rushing with 1,287 yards out of the 2,333 amassed by the team. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

The Falcons senior also scored the ball 12 times.

Other viable options in the backfield include senior Brady Lynott and sophomore Zac Van Meeteren.

Both of those runners also averaged more than six yards a carry last season.

Of course, the Falcons have the option to throw the ball.

Senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins is back and Schwiesow said he, too, built up this winter.

The key improvement for Wiggins, according to his head coach, has been his decision-making.

Wiggins has seen the game slow down for him, and he’s making the decisions that a senior quarterback on a top-ranked team should be making.

“I stand behind him in practice, and watch what he’s doing, and I think the game has slowed down for him,” Schwiesow said. “You’re able to see defenses and see those routes develop. He is making those decisions a lot better.”

Wiggins has options to throw to. Lynott led the receiving corps with 967 yards on 50 catches. He had 13 touchdowns.

Bultman wasn’t afraid to catch some passes, too. He had 39 catches for 472 yards. He had eight touchdowns.

On defense, Schwiesow said a key player who made improvements is nose tackle Keegan McMillan, who will be a junior. He had 28 total tackles, and 20 of those were solo tackles.

Six of his tackles were for loss.

Bultman will move up to the linebacker spot, too.

The Hawks had an eventful summer, as two of their seniors signed with Northern Iowa and Iowa.

First, Lance Berends chose the University of Northern Iowa home over the summer.

Berends also was recruited by Army, Air Force and South Dakota State, just to name a few. Iowa and Iowa State also showed interest.

“The coaches just made me feel welcomed and wanted there,” Berends said. “I think I can reach my highest potential there. They know what they’re doing and they can develop me into the best version of me.”

Berends collected 57.5 tackles on the defensive line, and 43 of those tackles were solo.

Earlier in the summer, Kooper Ebel announced his intention to play for Iowa State's football program following his senior season.

With Ebel's commitment, the Cyclones landed their fifth in-state recruit among the 2023 class.

Ebel led the Hawks in total tackles playing linebacker for the Hawks. Ebel had 82 total tackles, including 61 solo tackles.

The 6-foot-3 junior served as the Hawks' quarterback this season. He was 27-for-64 passing for 532 yards. He had seven touchdowns and one interception.

Ebel had most of his offensive production on the ground. Ebel was the Hawks' No. 2 rusher with 1,216 yards. He scored 18 rushing touchdowns and his longest rush was for 89 yards.