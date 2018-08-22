In addition to all the high school football coverage that the Sioux City Journal provides, we will also rank the best senior prospects with an eye toward college football in our coverage area this season. So it isn’t a list of the best high school players. It’s a list of the best college football prospects in our coverage area.
The names and rankings on the list may change throughout the season. We are starting with five players and may add more during the season.
No. 1
Name: Ezra Miller
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-6/305
School: Ridge View (Iowa)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Iowa
Offers: Iowa and Iowa State
Miller and Ridge View open the season on Friday at OA-BCIG.
Miller helped Ridge View rush for over 2,000 yards last season. Defensively, Miller recorded 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
Ridge View went 6-3 in 2017.
No. 2
Name: Max Duggan
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-2/190
School: Lewis Central (Iowa)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to TCU
Offers: TCU, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State among others
Duggan and Lewis Central open the season on Friday with a home game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Duggan suffered hand and leg injuries during the 2017 season. He threw for 748 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception and ran for 551 yards and nine scores.
Lewis Central went 9-2 and lost to Ankeny Centennial in the playoffs.
No. 3
Name: Ethan Piper
Position: Defensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-4/275
School: Norfolk Catholic (Nebraska)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Nebraska
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota State
Piper and Norfolk Catholic open the season on Friday at Pierce.
Norfolk Catholic went 13-0 in 2017 and defeated Boone Central/Newman Grove 35-0 in the Class C1 state championship game.
No. 4
Name: Cameron Baker
Position: Athlete
Height/weight: 6-2/210
School: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (Iowa)
Commitment status: Undecided
Offers: Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa
Baker and Thomas Jefferson open the season with a home game on Friday against Sioux City West.
Baker ran for 1,852 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 9.4 yards per carry in 2017. He also caught seven passes for 104 yards and two scores. Baker finished with 44.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception on defense.
Thomas Jefferson went 4-5 in 2017.
No. 5
Name: Blake Peterson
Position: Defensive end
Height/weight: 6-4/240
School: Beresford (South Dakota)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Iowa State
Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Wyoming
Peterson and Beresford lost to Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan 14-6 on Friday, Aug. 17. Statistics from the game were not immediately available.
Peterson finished with 42 tackles and seven tackles for loss as a junior.
Beresford went 1-7 in 2017.