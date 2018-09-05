In addition to all the high school football coverage that the Sioux City Journal provides, we will also rank the best senior prospects with an eye toward college football in our coverage area this season. So it isn’t a list of the best high school players. It’s a list of the best college football prospects in our coverage area.
The names and rankings on the list may change throughout the season. We currently have five players and may add more during the season.
No. 1
Name: Ezra Miller
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-6/305
School: Ridge View (Iowa)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Iowa
Offers: Iowa and Iowa State
Miller and Ridge View (0-2) lost to Woodbury Central 26-22 on Friday.
Miller helped the Raptors rush for 266 yards on offense against Woodbury Central. Defensively, Miller finished with 3.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. For the season, Miller has 6.5 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Ridge View plays at East Sac County (0-2) this week.
No. 2
Name: Max Duggan
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-2/190
School: Lewis Central (Iowa)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to TCU
Offers: TCU, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State among others
Duggan and No. 2 (3A) Lewis Central (2-0) defeated Carlisle 42-7 on Friday.
Duggan completed 14 of 20 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns against Carlisle. He also ran for 94 yards and one score on 10 carries. For the season, Duggan has completed 22 of 30 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Lewis Central plays next at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (0-2) on Friday.
No. 3
Name: Ethan Piper
Position: Defensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-4/275
School: Norfolk Catholic (Nebraska)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Nebraska
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota State
Piper and No. 1 (C2) Norfolk Catholic (1-1) defeated Aquinas 31-7 last week.
Piper had four tackles and one sack. For the season, Piper had 9.5 tackles and one sack.
Norfolk Catholic hosts St. Paul (1-1) this Friday.
No. 4
Name: Cameron Baker
Position: Athlete
Height/weight: 6-2/210
School: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (Iowa)
Commitment status: Undecided
Offers: Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa
Baker and Thomas Jefferson (1-1) defeated Sioux City North 99-81 on Friday. No, that’s not a typo.
Baker rushed for 357 yards and eight touchdowns on 35 carries against North. He also caught two passes for 25 yards. For the season, Baker has 501 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 57 carries along with two receptions for 25 yards.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Denison-Schleswig (1-1) on Friday.
No. 5
Name: Blake Peterson
Position: Defensive end
Height/weight: 6-4/240
School: Beresford (South Dakota)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Iowa State
Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Wyoming
Peterson and Beresford (2-1) defeated McCook Central/Montrose 35-0 on Friday.
Peterson finished with 5.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. He also had two receptions for 16 yards. On the season, Peterson had 12.5 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and one pass breakup. He also has two receptions for 16 yards.
Beresford plays at Groton Area (2-1) on Friday.