In addition to all the high school football coverage that the Sioux City Journal provides, it will also rank the best senior prospects with an eye towards college football in our coverage area this season. So it isn’t a list of the best high school players. It’s a list of the best college football prospects in our coverage area.
The names and rankings on the list may change throughout the season. We currently have five players and may add more during the season.
No. 1
Name: Ezra Miller
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-6/305
School: Ridge View (Iowa)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Iowa
Offers: Iowa and Iowa State
Miller and Ridge View (0-1) opened their season with a 40-16 loss at OABCIG on Friday.
Miller helped the Raptors rush for 251 yards on offense against OABCIG. Defensively, Miller finished with three tackles.
Ridge View hosts Woodbury Central (0-1) this week.
No. 2
Name: Max Duggan
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-2/190
School: Lewis Central (Iowa)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to TCU
Offers: TCU, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State among others
Duggan and Lewis Central (1-0) opened their season with a 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday.
Duggan completed 8 of 10 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 97 yards and two scores on 11 carries against SB-L. He also recorded one tackle on defense.
Lewis Central plays next at Carlisle (1-0) on Friday.
No. 3
Name: Ethan Piper
Position: Defensive tackle
Height/weight: 6-4/275
School: Norfolk Catholic (Nebraska)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Nebraska
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota State
Piper and Norfolk Catholic (0-1) opened their season with a 48-29 loss at Pierce.
Piper recorded 5.5 tackles and blocked a PAT against Pierce.
Norfolk Catholic hosts Aquinas (0-1) this Friday.
No. 4
Name: Cameron Baker
Position: Athlete
Height/weight: 6-2/210
School: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (Iowa)
Commitment status: Undecided
Offers: Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa
Baker and Thomas Jefferson (0-1) opened their season with a 34-7 loss to Sioux City West.
Baker rushed for 144 yards against West.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Sioux City North (1-0) on Friday.
No. 5
Name: Blake Peterson
Position: Defensive end
Height/weight: 6-4/240
School: Beresford (South Dakota)
Commitment status: Verbally committed to Iowa State
Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Wyoming
Peterson and Beresford (1-1) defeated Sioux Valley 38-14.
Peterson finished with seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and broke up one pass against Sioux Valley. On the season he has 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break up.
Beresford hosts McCook Central/Montrose (1-1) on Friday.