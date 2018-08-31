GLENWOOD, Iowa – Brant Hogue threw a pair of touchdown passes and the No. 6 (3A) Bishop Heelan football team outlasted Glenwood 21-7 here Friday.
Heelan (2-0) opened the game with a five-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Tommy Schiltz.
Jesus Pena kicked a 27-yard field goal late in the first half to give the Crusaders (2-0) a 9-7 lead at halftime.
Glenwood (1-1) fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and Heelan capitalized with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hogue to Dawson Fenton.
Hogue threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Camden Lee with 6:30 left in the game that was set up by a Glenwood turnover. Heelan’s Thomas McGowan recovered a fumble after Glenwood had a shotgun snap go over the quarterback’s head to set up the Crusader touchdown.
Glenwood’s lone score came on a 9-yard touchdown run from Zach Carr in the first quarter.
The Heelan defense forced five turnovers and a turnover on downs. The Rams also missed two field goals.
Heelan had three turnovers and a punt blocked.
The Crusaders host Western Christian next week.