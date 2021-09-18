Tyler Connection: Sergeant Bluff's Schenkelberg and Smith erupt for career night

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Tyler-to-Tyler connection is real for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team.
On Friday night, the team of Tylers came up big for the Warriors in a 28-point victory over Sioux City East, as junior quarterback Tyler Smith and senior wide receiver Tyler Schenkelberg continually connected for big plays through the first half and into the third quarter of the Warriors’ 35-7 win over the Black Raiders.
By the time the final whistle blew, Smith and Schenkelberg had connected nine times for 210 yards, and a touchdown.
Schenkelberg’s total was a career high, while Smith finished the night 23-for-33 for a career-best 361 passing yards against the Black Raiders, with four passing touchdowns.
For both players, it was a night worth smiling about.
“I thought we did a really good job of just going slow, going through our reads and making plays,” Smith said. “I think that is really what helped us. I thought the first half, we really set the tone, came out, and punched them in the mouth. I think that just set the tone for the rest of the game.”
It was the game of a lifetime for Schenkelberg, who finished last season fourth on the team with 21 receptions for 283 total yards.
This year, he has nearly doubled that total, through just four games.
After his big performance on Friday, Schenkelberg leads the Warriors with 453 receiving yards on 24 receptions for the season, good for an average of 18.87 yards per reception.
Schenkelberg’s previous career-best game came earlier this season in the Warriors’ 28-21 win over Central Lyon.
In that game, Schenkelberg had eight receptions for 146 yards.
“He was a kid who, late last year, you kind of saw it coming,” SB-L coach Justin Smith said. “He had a nice playoff game for us last year, and he is really, really good right now.”
Schenkelberg scored his touchdown at the 5:36 mark of the first quarter against East, as Smith hit him for a 14-yard end zone pass. Later in the quarter, Schenkelberg hauled in a 32-yard reception through double coverage for a first down, and quickly followed it up with a 20-yard reception. Early in the second quarter, Smith hit Schenkelberg twice for 46 yards on one drive, and with 10:26 left until halftime, Schenkelberg already had 137 yards to his credit.
By halftime, he had racked up 159.
“Just a really good quarterback to make the play, and get me the ball,” Schenkelberg said. “The line especially, we couldn’t get any of those plays down if they didn’t do their job. I’m just out there to make plays.”
Schenkelberg and Smith connected one more time in the third quarter, when a 55-yard pass brought the Warriors from their own seven to the Black Raiders’ 42-yard line.
The pair were the driving force behind SB-L’s rivalry night victory, which marked the fifth time since 2016 that the Warriors have beaten the Black Raiders.
“We definitely thought we were the better team,” Schenkelberg said. “We knew that in the beginning. We came out and punched them in the mouth, as our coach always says. I’m really proud of our boys for waking up in the second half.”
After spending his junior season as a secondary receiving option behind players like 2020 seniors Ashton VerDoorn and Kaden Helt, as well as fellow 2021 senior Jacob Imming, Schenkelberg has emerged as one of the Warriors’ top playmakers and team leaders.
“He earned the right to do that with his work ethic, and his play on the field,” Coach Smith said. “Kids really respect him, because he is such a great kid.”
While he clearly has an ability to make loud plays on the field, Smith described Schenkelberg as a quiet player, but one who “is loud when he needs to be.”
“The hardest worker on our team,” Coach Smith said. “A great young man, a great leader, and I can’t say enough about him. He deserves everything he is accomplishing, no doubt about it. And there is more to come.”