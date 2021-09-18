Tyler Connection: Sergeant Bluff's Schenkelberg and Smith erupt for career night

Schenkelberg and Smith connected one more time in the third quarter, when a 55-yard pass brought the Warriors from their own seven to the Black Raiders’ 42-yard line.

The pair were the driving force behind SB-L’s rivalry night victory, which marked the fifth time since 2016 that the Warriors have beaten the Black Raiders.

“We definitely thought we were the better team,” Schenkelberg said. “We knew that in the beginning. We came out and punched them in the mouth, as our coach always says. I’m really proud of our boys for waking up in the second half.”

After spending his junior season as a secondary receiving option behind players like 2020 seniors Ashton VerDoorn and Kaden Helt, as well as fellow 2021 senior Jacob Imming, Schenkelberg has emerged as one of the Warriors’ top playmakers and team leaders.

“He earned the right to do that with his work ethic, and his play on the field,” Coach Smith said. “Kids really respect him, because he is such a great kid.”

While he clearly has an ability to make loud plays on the field, Smith described Schenkelberg as a quiet player, but one who “is loud when he needs to be.”