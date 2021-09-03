Unity Christian wins close battle against MOC-Floyd Valley in Week 2

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Unity Christian High School football team won city bragging rights on Friday evening with a 12-8 win over MOC-Floyd Valley at DeValois Stadium.

The Dutch got close on their final drive, getting as close as the Unity 10-yard-line. The Knights stopped it in the final minute with a sack and a knockdown on a pass attempt.

The Knights' go-ahead touchdown came with 7 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

During that play, Unity Christian was facing a fourth down inside the red zone. Freshman quarterback Braedan Bosma was buying time in the backfield, and he eventually found Bo Byl in the corner of the end zone to take the lead.

In fact, Byl caught three passes from Bosma during the game.

The Dutchmen were the first to score on Friday night, and that ame with 2:29 left in the first quarter. Ayden Klein scored from three yards out on a left-side run, but the point after attempt was missed.

Unity responded 2:06 later and tied the game. Trevor Wieringa scored from seven yards away. Byl made a big 56-yard catch during that same drive.

The game started earlier on Friday, as the officiating crew for that game had to work the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian game.

