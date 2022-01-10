UPDATED: Chad Moseman steps down as Bishop Heelan head coach

SIOUX CITY — Chad Moseman had a difficult decision to make, but it’s one that the Bishop Heelan High School graduate is at peace with.

The school announced Monday that Moseman stepped down as Bishop Heelan football coach, and Moseman’s reasoning was very simple: He wanted to spend more time with family.

“This is 100 percent about family and nothing else,” Moseman said. “Taking advice I got from Heelan, you have to put God first, then family. Overall, the support I had was fantastic. I had some wonderful text messages from people thanking me about what the program was about.”

Moseman said that he couldn’t preach family to his team without not being available to his children.

Moseman — who will turn 51 later this month — has three kids, all in Lawton-Bronson’s school district. Theo is currently a junior, Mark a sophomore and Ava is 10 years old.

Theo Moseman has had success in cross country and track for the Eagles, while Mark started for the Eagles football team this past fall.

With Theo going into his senior season, Moseman knew he had to be there for his kids.

“I don’t measure my successes by wins and losses, but I do measure success as a dad,” Moseman said. “Being a dad is the single most important responsibility God has given me. If I wasn’t there for my boys, that would be the real failure, not anything at Heelan. My boys need me. Heelan will be fine, they were before me and they will be in the future without me.”

The decision weighed on Moseman throughout the entire season. It pained him to miss sporting events, and he couldn’t look himself in the mirror while preaching family to his Heelan kids.

He didn’t want to be a hypocrite.

Heelan co-athletic director Andy Foster recognized and respected the decision Moseman made.

“We want to recognize the passion, effort and energy Coach Moseman poured into his alma mater,” Foster said. “Coach has spent countless hours talking to family all while thinking about how much he loves Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. After a lot of thought and prayer, Coach has decided to make a change for this coming fall.”

Moseman graduated from Heelan in 1990 and brought nearly three decades of football coaching experience with him to the Catholic program. He was also the team captain of the 1989 state runner-up football team.

Moseman was the offensive line coach at Heelan the previous two years. Other stops along Moseman’s way included Lawton-Bronson, Exira-EHK, River Valley, North, the Sioux City Stampede and Morningside. This was his 28th season coaching football.

Then, on Jan. 23, 2020, Heelan introduced the 1990 alum as its new head coach. Moseman was replacing Roger Jansen at the time.

Moseman’s two-year record with the Crusaders was 1-16, with that lone win coming against North in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

The Crusaders went winless in nine games during 2021, but they played the second toughest schedule in the state, according to the RPI.

Heelan played teams like Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer and ended the season against eventual 3A runner-up Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Heelan averaged 12.9 points per game as a team, with its season high being 23 in a Week 7 loss against Sioux Center.

The Crusaders allowed 35.2 ppg on defense, the sixth most in Class 3A.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Moseman said. “I knew it was going to be a process and a rebuild. I think we started that process. We did some nice things with the culture and the weight room. When you’re building something that will last, you have to build a good foundation. I wasn’t happy with the record. … The kids were working really hard.

“I love Heelan, and it was great,” Moseman said. “We laid a solid foundation, on and off the field. We started a whole bunch of kids on both sides of the ball. The next coach is set up for some quick success. I believe next year they’ll win half of their games. If I didn’t have my kids, I would have rode this thing out. I think Heelan will be a playoff team here in a couple years.”

Moseman said he also stepped away from being the head track and field coach at Heelan. Moseman led Heelan to some success on the oval. Last season, Aidan Kuehl placed second and Keyontre Clark eighth in the 3A long jump, while the Crusaders sent 4x100 and distance medley relay teams to the blue oval in Des Moines.

Moseman said he isn’t closing the door on his coaching career for good.

Moseman loves football, and he plans on retiring from teaching before he hangs up the playbook and whistle. He said he hopes to be coaching well into his 60s and even his 70s.

“I love football, I love being with kids,” Moseman said. “Maybe it can come sooner rather than later, maybe coaching my boys before they leave. Maybe there’s a chance to get into girls sports with Ava. It could be in two years when my boys are done and see what’s available.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.