Vermillion gets home playoff game after win over Panthers

VERMILLION, S.D. — An old football coach who just happened to be working as a local educator has turned the Vermillion High School football program around.

At least for one season.

Tom O’Boyle, a middle school principal in the Vermillion school system, took over as head coach this season.

Although it’s his first season at the Tanager helm, O’Boyle had many years of experience as a football coach in the western section of the state.

So, when he was asked to take over, O’Boyle talked legendary former coach Gary Culver into coming out of retirement with him.

“I wouldn’t have done this unless he came aboard as defensive coordinator,” O’Boyle said.

The move paid off, as Vermillion qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 — two years after Culver ended an historic 36-year career. Culver led the Tanagers to five state championships and 27 playoff appearances while collecting over 200 career coaching wins.

Vermillion closed its regular season with a 34-6 victory over Dakota Valley Thursday at the DakotaDome. The Tanagers are 6-3 overall and more than likely will host an opening-round playoff game as the No. 3 seed in Class 11A.

“This was a great sendoff for our seniors in their last regular season game,” O’Boyle said. “But more importantly it secured a home berth. Really nice.”

Jeremy Crowe rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns, while Mehki Sheffield also had a smashing backfield debut with 109 rushing yards.

“We came in with a good game plan and the kids up front on both sides of the football really did a nice job,” O’Boyle said. “We prevented the big play, which has kind of haunted us a little. Really pleased with the introduction of Mehki Sheffield in the backfield. He did some nice things, as did Jeremy Crowe and our line controlled the line of scrimmage.”

Crowe carried 17 times and Sheffield 16. Sheffield scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on an 8-yard run and Crowe added scoring runs of 15 and 1 yard before halftime.

Crowe’s third touchdown with 3:02 left in the third quarter gave the Tanagers a 27-0 lead and they tacked on a special teams score when Zoan Robinson blocked a punt and fell on the football in the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Dakota Valley was held in check by the Tanager defense, managing just 52 rushing yards. The Panthers got on the scoreboard late in the game when Ethan Anema threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Hennies.

It ended a disappointing 1-8 season for Dakota Valley, a perennial playoff qualifier under Coach Jeff VanDenHul.

The Panthers faced a difficult schedule with just one starter returning from a 6-4 squad last season. Six of their opponents posted winning records during the regular season.

“When we needed a break this season we couldn’t get a break and when we did get a break we couldn’t take advantage,” VanDenHul said. “That’s kind of the way the season went.

“We were a young team with only nine seniors, so we got a ton of experience with our junior and sophomore class and hopefully we can reload and get ready for next year.”

The Vermillion defense, led by standout lineman Zach Brady, thwarted anything the Panthers tried. The 6-4, 280-pound Brady was dominant on both sides of the football.

“There aren’t very many Zach Bradys in the state,” VanDenHul said. “We couldn’t block him or do anything with the kid. He’s a heck of a football player and a difference maker. It’s huge to have somebody like that on your team, plus all the other people.”

Vermillion’s three losses are to Madison (9-0), Canton (8-1) and Tri-Valley (5-4). The Tanagers will get a chance to avenge one of those setbacks when they host Tri-Valley in the first round of playoffs.

“To know we’re 6-3 and may end up third seed in this tournament, now it’s anybody’s ballgame,” O’Boyle said. “We get to play some extra football and that’s great because your young kids get extra weeks of football.

“To go to the playoffs is great. We want to play our best football at the end of October and into November. We may get our pitch and look to drive it.”

