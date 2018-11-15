CEDAR FALLS, Iowa | J.T. Van’t Hul has kept things simple for himself this week.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s senior quarterback has practiced despite a low-ankle sprain in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 48-12 semifinal win over Waukon. Veteran Coach Cory Brandt fully believes that Van’t Hul will play in the squad’s second 2A title game in the last three years Friday afternoon when the Nighthawks (11-1) face PCM Monroe (12-0).
“We’re planning on him playing,” said Brandt. “He will try. Number one, he has earned it. Number two, if he’s good enough to go, he’ll give it a try. Then, we’ll go from there.”
Van’t Hul has passed for 1,956 yards and 21 touchdowns. During the season, he has thrown scoring passes to at least five teammates. He has also rushed for 894 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“He has practiced this week,” said Brandt. “There hasn’t been any tempo or speed. Just throwing action, nothing full speed. In the second quarter when he sprained his ankle, he said he could have come in if he had to. He’ll try to keep healthy this week.”
Standing by, just in case, is the Nighthawks’ quarterback of the future, Keyton Moser. When Van’t Hul went down after re-injuring the same ankle he originally hurt in a non-district 35-21 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Week 4, Moser took over, completing 9 of 17 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, scoring passes of 15 and 48 yards to Brayton Van Kekerix in the second and third quarters, respectively.
This time, the Nighthawks coaching staff and Moser were ready for action after being caught off guard against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brandt’s squad had a 21-6 lead when Van’t Hul went down.
“Keyton Moser played outstanding,” said Brandt. “He came in during a tough situation. We were up two scores and he was able to extend that. He kept the game plan going. He knew what he had to do.”
Moser has passed for 517 yards and four touchdowns. Three teammates have caught at least one scoring pass from Moser, including Beau DeJongh, the top receiver with 44 catches for 553 yards and three touchdowns.
Two Nighthawks have eight touchdown catches, Cody Post (26 catches, 699 yards) and Spencer TeSlaa (20, 448). Elliott Van Kekerix has rushed for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns for an offense that has averaged 42.9 points and 432.4 total yards.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley has topped 40 points six times in the last eight games, including each of the last two games. The high-scoring offense will face a PCM Monroe defense that has allowed an average of 8.4 points per game.
The Mustangs have five shutouts on the season. Two have occurred in the playoffs, including last Saturday’s 27-0 win over West Liberty.
“What I see when I look at PCM’s defense, I see us,” said Brandt, whose defense, paced by linebackers Brayton Van Kekerix (79.5 tackles) and Sam TeSlaa (60.5 tackles) allows an average of 11.4 points per game.
“They’re bigger up front than us. They’re a very good, reactive defense. They don’t give up a lot of points. It’s a very good defense. I really see a little bit of us when I see them. The only thing is, they’re undefeated.”
Running back Wes Cummings has rushed for 1,583 yards and 23 touchdowns. The 5-9, 180-pound speedster picked up his sixth consecutive 100-yard game when he carried for 149 yards and a touchdown in the semifinals.
Quarterback Reed Worth has passed for 2,126 yards and 27 touchdowns. Three players have at least six touchdown catches, including top receiver Preston Van Wyk, who has 18 catches for 464 yards and eight touchdowns.
“They may be 70-30 run versus pass, but their pass plays are big plays,” said Brandt. “There’s excellent speed on the field. They run the ball extremely well with a very talented running back and a quarterback who runs as well. Again, I see a little bit of us when I see them.”