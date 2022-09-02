WATCH NOW: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rolls past Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF – Coming off a blowout win in Week 1, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions made another statement in Week 2.

The Lions defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 Friday night in Sergeant Bluff.

“We came out and we talked all week about coming down here on the long road trip for us and making sure we're business-like when we got off the bus,” CL-GLR head coach Curtis Eben said. “I really felt like that's exactly how we handled it from quarter one and on, that our guys are focused. They did the job, missed very few blocks and assignments.”

It didn’t take long for the Lions to jump ahead. Scott Kroll, playing his first action at quarterback in over two years, threw an interception to Graham Eben on the opening drive, and Eben scored a touchdown on a two-yard dive play to put CL-GLR up 7-0.

“Graham went up one handed, backhand, pulled it in,” Eben said. “It was an unbelievable catch on their sideline toe-tip it down. Again, anytime you get a turnover like that early in the game, that's a big momentum boost for you and your team and the offense.”

The Warriors struggled to move the ball for the rest of the first half. Meanwhile, the Lions continued to methodically move the ball down the field. By halftime, the Lions lead was up to 35.

Zach Lutmer led the way again Friday night. In total, Lutmer rushed for 158 yards and two scores while throwing for 204 yards and two scores.

“It was definitely discipline,” Lutmer said. “We knew we had the guys to come down and win, it was just about executing our game plan and coming out and playing hard.”

Lutmer connected with Reece Vander Zee for a 73-yard touchdown to open the second half and the Lions had their 42-0 lead. Lutmer had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Noah Terhark in the first and he rushed for a 24-yard score and a 60-yard score in the second quarter.

Eben rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Vander Zee caught three passes for 141 yards and a score.

“The (offensive) line did a really good job of opening up some holes,” Lutmer said. “The coaches did a really good job of putting together a game plan of what the defense is going to look like, and our line executed perfectly.”

Defensively, Eben, Vander Zee and Josh Elbert recorded interceptions off Kroll for the Lions. Kayden VanBerkum tallied six tackles and Lutmer five.

For the Warriors, Kroll threw for 48 yards and rushed for 13 yards. Collin Verros rushed for 21 yards and Cade Klingensmith had 20 receiving yards.

“Scott Kroll, I want to give him credit he stepped in at QB, played a great game tonight,” SB-L head coach Justin Smith said. “(He) made some mistakes in his first game playing quarterback in two and a half years, but, you know, guys have to help him out a little bit.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is back in action next Friday at home against Harlan.

The Lions return home next week facing West Sioux. The Falcons are 2-0 after a 58-14 win over Sioux Center Friday.

“We have to have a good week of practice, we have to prepare, put guys in position and then just you know, go out and execute on Friday night,” Eben said. “They know what we're going to do, we know what they're going to do. We know who their athletes are, there's no secret about anything. It's just gonna be, line up and play football and it's gonna be four quarters of a dog fight.”