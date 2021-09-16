WATCH NOW: Council Bluffs Lincoln football breaks Sioux City West's two-game winning streak

SIOUX CITY — The clock struck midnight for the West High School football team on Thursday night.

The Wolverines were seeking their third straight win during homecoming at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln played the role of spoiler.

Lincoln beat West 55-33 to end the two-game winning streak for the Wolverines.

“We just have to be tougher,” West coach Brandon Holmes said. “We showed that all the celebration, all the congratulations and all that other stuff that we been praising on them, that’s not really for us. We still have to be humble. I have to do a better job as a head coach of preparing everybody.”

The Wolverines led 14-13 at the half, thanks to a touchdown reception and a pick-6.

The Lynx scored 42 points in the second half, but the Wolverines tried to fight back and used three long plays to do it.

Keavian Hayes had an 89-yard kick return with five minutes left in the third quarter, then Shamar Harrell had a deep kickoff return during the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines’ third score of the second half came with 2:33 left in the 4th quarter.