WATCH NOW: East's defense stymies Bishop Heelan in home opener

SIOUX CITY — Dalyn Tope didn’t like how he played last week.

The East High School senior thought he and his teammates in the secondary didn’t do the little things well last week in Glenwood, so he focused on those leading up to a 35-3 win against Bishop Heelan at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Tope kept apologizing for his performance last week, even though the Black Raiders won last week over Glenwood.

Tope didn’t have to apologize for anything after win No. 2.

Tope had two interceptions in the win on Friday, including one that resulted in the Black Raiders’ fifth touchdown of the night.

“We bounced back from last week, and we were a little rough last week,” Tope said. “Last week, I was looking at the quarterback too much. Tonight, I watched my guy (wide receiver) more. I did everything the coaches did, and it was great.”

On that play with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter, the Black Raiders were in a Cover 2 formation.

Tope was on the left side of the East setup.

The Black Raiders safety noticed that Heelan quarterback Quinn Olson looked over at that side, switched his glance over, then decided to turn his head back to the original side.

Tope had a hunch Olson was going to throw to that side, and read the pass perfectly. After he picked it off, he ran to the end zone to make it a 33-0 score.

The Black Raiders added a two-point conversion.

The Rams scored 33 points on the Black Raiders last week, so the East defense wanted to put out a better performance in their second game of the season.

“I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds, because we’re playing good defense right now,” Tope said.

The Black Raiders’ offense did its job on Friday night, too.

They led 20-0 at the half, and two of the three touchdowns the Black Raiders amassed were on the ground.

The first one came from Brecken Schossow, who ran it in from the 1-yard line with 5:49 left in the first quarter. It was his fifth TD of the season.

Then, Tope picked off a pass and brought it to the Heelan 8-yard line. The Black Raiders turned that takeaway into points on a Brady Wavrunek touchdown run with 9:20 left in the second quarter.

The last two offensive TDs were chunk plays for the Black Raiders. With 6:13 left in the second quarter, Cole Ritchie found Logan Dolphin for a 79-yard TD pass.

Wavrunek then had a 78-yard TD run with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

“We talked about finishing and it’s on the back of our shirt,” East coach Mike Winklepleck said. “We have to clean up on some penalties. Couldn’t be happier for our guys and Heelan played hard, too.”

Heelan ‘not that far off’

Crusaders coach Jon LaFleur didn’t take long after the horn sounded to reflect on where the team is after one game.

The verdict: The Crusaders are close to being competitive in games and possibly winning those games in their Class 3A-District 1 field.

“We’re really close in a lot of areas, but we haven’t executed quite well,” LaFleur said. “We beat ourselves up a quite a bit. It’s our first game, and there’s a big difference between the first and second games. If we play like this next week (at home against Le Mars), then I’ll be a little bit disappointed. The kids gave great effort.”

The Crusaders committed a few penalties that helped the Black Raiders, but it was the first game, so LaFleur expected there to be a few first-game jitters.

“We’re not that far off,” LaFleur said. “The job that we as coaches is we have to get it fixed, and we have to get it fixed right away.”

The lone points that the Crusaders scored came as time expired on Friday.

Crusaders junior George Tsiobanos hit a 36-yard field goal to avoid the shutout.

On that drive, Heelan got within the East 10-yard line.

“I just wanted to score to hopefully make our kids feel a little good about themselves, but they better not feel very good about themselves,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you get beat by 32, that’s not very good. We needed to execute. We’re still questioning where we need to be in places, and we need to do a better job as coaches to get those guys in the spots and just play.”