WATCH NOW: Elk Point-Jefferson clinches home playoff game with win over Seahawks

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team had plenty of reasons to smile after its 17-point win on Friday night.

With a 38-21 home victory over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, the Huskies claimed their first ever win against the Seahawks, clinched a home game in the first round of the state playoffs, and did it all while holding All-State honorable mention running back Koby Kayser to just 56 yards rushing.

This was a win worth savoring for the Huskies.

“The kids played awesome,” EP-J coach Jake Terry said. “We challenged our kids to be physical up front, play with focus, play with effort. Those are two things that they can control, and they went after it, and got after it early.”

From the start, it was apparent that the Huskies were going to control the pace of the game.

On their first drive, EP-J went 65 yards on five plays for the score, with Hueser punching it in for the touchdown on a 30 yard handoff. EP-J followed that up with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Noah McDermott to Devon Schmitz on the next Huskies’ drive, and made it a three-score lead with a 28-yard scoring run from McDermott with 2:13 left in the first.

At the end of the quarter, EP-J had a 21-0 lead over the Seahawks.

“The play calling was perfect,” McDermott said. “We were all hyped up and making plays, and the blocking was unbelievable. That was some of the best blocking I’ve seen. Every one was just making plays. We were just clicking.”

While the offense continued to deliver, the Huskies defense put up some impressive numbers too. In the first quarter, EP-J managed two sacks, and scored another near the start of the second quarter from sophomore linebacker Jacob Gale.

But just one play after that sack, the Seahawks got their first score of the game on a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Klumb to Sam Hofer, pulling the defending Class 11B within two scores. Due to their rough offensive start, the 59-yard pass gave the Seahawks 48 yards of total offense for the game.

The Huskies punched right back though, with a 73-yard pass on the first play of their next drive to put the ball at the five, and then a five-yard handoff to Hueser for a touchdown, and a 28-7 score. EP-J got the ball back with a fumble recovery six plays into BE/E’s next drive, but the ensuing drive fizzled and ended with a punt.

The Seahawks took advantage of their next opportunity by driving the ball 68 yards for a touchdown, with senior Jay Storm finding the end zone on a 29 yard touchdown pass. At the end of the first half, the Huskies held a 28-14 lead, and had outgained the Seahawks, 283 yards to 158.

The Huskies added one more touchdown in the third quarter, thanks in part to a big sack by freshman linebacker Gunnar Ewing, which gave EP-J the ball on downs. EP-J took over at the 48, and drove the ball 52 yard for a touchdown, and a 35-14 lead.

At the start of the fourth, BE/E went 94 yards for a score, to make it a 35-21 game, but EP-J ended it with a field goal in the final seconds of the game, to put the final score at 38-21.

McDermott finished the game with 128 passing yards and 91 yards on the ground, while junior Lucas Hueser put up 90 yards rushing on 12 carries.

For the Seahawks, Klumb finished 11-of-16 for 163 yards passing, while receiver Sam Hofer had four catches for 82 yards, in addition to Kayser’s 56 yard performance.

EP-J linebacker Gavin Jacobs finished with a team-high nine tackles, while defensive lineman Noah Larson had six.

“It starts up at our defensive line,” Hueser said of the team’s defensive performance. “They’re horses, and just good. Our linebackers are very good too. They fill the holes, they hit hard, and our defensive backs just fly to the ball. We’re just clicking as a team right now.”

Terry was thrilled with the team’s defensive performance, as the Huskies finished with five sacks while keeping Kayser from breaking big yardage.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids and how they played,” Terry said. “He is a heck of a football player. This is a great team, and they are a very well coached team. That is something we knew we’d have to be sharp in order to even compete with these guys, let alone come away with a nice win.”

The Huskies will play at home next week against Parker to close out the regular season, and will then open up the postseason at home too.

With a guarantee of at least one playoff home game, the Huskies have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks as they try to clinch the program’s first ever trip to the state tournament at the DakotaDome.

“This is the best feeling I’ve had in a long time,” McDermott said. “You dream about this coming to games when you’re in elementary school, and now it’s happening. It’s pretty cool.”

