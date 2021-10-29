WATCH NOW: Elk Point-Jefferson football wallops Wagner to advance to state semifinals

ELK POINT, S.D. – Another week, another dominant playoff win for the Elk Point-Jefferson High School football team.

From the very beginning of Thursday night’s Class 11B state quarterfinal between EP-J and Wagner, it was clear which team was in control.

The Huskies walloped the Red Raiders in front of the home fans, with the defense holding Wagner to a single score and just 152 yards, while the offense racked up 502 total yards in a 48-6 victory that clinched the Huskies a spot in the state semifinals for the first time since 2005.

For Elk Point-Jefferson, this was a win worth savoring.

“It feels unbelievable right now,” junior running back Lucas Hueser said. “Making this run in the playoffs, we just want to continue making this run, and make it to the state finals. It just feels great.”

Hueser finished the night with 111 rushing yards. He was one of three Huskies to break the 100 yard mark, the others being quarterback Noah McDermott and fellow running back Ben Swatek.

With Hueser and Swatek splitting time at running back for the Huskies, both backs are able to put up big numbers, while still staying rested.

“I think they are the two best running backs in the state, on the same team,” McDermott said. “I think its just fun to watch. Most teams just have one running back, and we have two running back ones. I can run the ball, and every person on our team is always getting the ball. It’s pretty cool.”

The Huskies finished with 386 rushing yards against Wagner.

On the first drive of the game, Hueser ran the ball 22 yards on a fourth and two at the 30-yard line, to give the Huskies a first and goal at the eight. On the next play, quarterback Noah McDermott hit tight end Jacob Lichtenberg for an eight yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 EP-J lead.

The Huskies offense didn’t get much of a breather after that play, as EP-J quickly got the ball when sophomore Garrett Merkley snatched the ball out of the air on an onside kick, and ran it to the 40 yard line. Eight plays later, Hueser ran the ball in from the three yard line for a touchdown. After an unsuccessful two-point attempt, EP-J’s lead had grown to 13-0.

After the game, EP-J head coach Jake Terry gave credit to kicker Carson Timmins for drawing up the successful on-side kick play. Early in the week, Timmins and the coaches noticed that Wagner’s coverage on kickoffs left a big hole on the right side of the field, and they decided to take advantage.

“We’ve been working all week, and he pointed it out,” Terry said. “He goes ‘Hey, I think I can put the ball right here and if we put Garrett on the edge, he will run and cover it.' Sure enough, he was able to pull it off.”

The Huskies continued to roll in the first half, thanks to a combination of big moments from its offensive playmakers, as well as a series of mistakes from Wagner.

The Red Raiders first drive lasted only four plays, as quarterback Dustin Honomichl fumbled it away at the 35 yard line. The Huskies then used that possession to go 65 yards for a touchdown, and a 20-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.

Wagner got the ball back, only to turn the ball over again. On third and 12 at the 38, Honomichl threw the ball into the hands of EP-J defensive back Alexander Scarmon. The Huskies scored another touchdown on that drive for a 27-0 lead.

Wagner’s next drive ended in a punt, and on the first play of EP-J’s possession, McDermott hit Devon Schmitz for a 44-yard pass, eventually leading to a three yard touchdown run from Swatek to put the Huskies up 34-0. Wagner’s final drive of the half ended much the same way as their earlier drives, as Jakob Scarmon picked off a Honomichl pass in triple coverage.

The Huskies added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, as runs of 38 yards and 47 yards from McDermott set up touchdowns from Hunter Geary and Gavin Jacobs.

McDermott finished his night with 151 rushing yards, while throwing for 116 yards.

“It’s one of those underrated things,” Terry said. “It makes teams play 11-on-11, rather than just having a guy back there to hand the ball off, a guy that can beat you with his arm and beat you with his legs, it makes them put one more guy in the box to defend him, which then opens up our pass game for us. Having him is a huge asset for us. He’s getting better every single week, and his decision making is getting better every single week.”

Wagner finally got on the board with 5:55 left in the game, as junior wide receiver Glenn Cournoyer caught a touchdown pass from Honomichl. The Red Raiders missed the two-point conversion, however, and the score stood at 48-6, the eventual final.

EP-J recovered five turnovers in the game, including four interceptions.

“Our plan was to get some pressure on them, and we knew that if we were able to get pressure on their quarterback, he’d be able to just throw it up,” Terry said. “This wind definitely helped us a little bit, but our (defensive backs) made some really good plays on the ball.”

Elk Point-Jefferson is now just one win away from making its first ever appearance in the state title game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. But first, they will have to play No. 1 seed Winner in the semifinal round. Winner is the defending Class 11B state champion, and has scored at least 60 points in each of its past two games.

“I don’t think they have any weak spots,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to play every play our best. We can’t make any mistakes. We’ve all got to do our job, and that is what it’s going to take to beat them.”

Elk Point-Jefferson and Winner will face off on Nov. 6 for a spot in the state title game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0