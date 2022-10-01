WATCH NOW: Elk Point-Jefferson rolls to sixth straight win

ELK POINT, S.D. – It wasn’t quite the start the Huskies were looking for, but they were able to recover as Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Miller-Highmore-Harrold 55-0 Friday night in Elk Point.

Elk Point-Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter, first on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Moore from Noah McDermott and followed that with a Lucas Hueser 25-yard score.

“Once we finally woke up, we started making plays,” Huskies head coach Jacob Terry said. “We had to make some adjustments, they are a good team, they flow downhill hard and took away our RPO (run-pass option) stuff and forced us into the run. The kids made some good adjustments on their blocking schemes and as soon as they got that figures out, it was a good game for us.”

Early in the second quarter, Hueser added a 62-yard touchdown run. Nearly two minutes later, Ben Swatek scored on a 38-yard run, and following an interception on the next play of scrimmage, McDermott threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jakob Scarmon. Less than halfway through the second quarter, the Huskies led 35-0.

Hunter Geary scored on a 37-yard run and McDermott scored on a run of his own to make it 49-0 at halftime. Elk Point-Jefferson was a point away from the 50-point mercy rule at the half, something the team has achieved this season a couple of times. There were a handful of penalties, especially on defense that gave the Rustlers some extended drive.

“It’s good for our kids to experience that adversity, and to experience, things don’t go my way or things got hard, how do you react, and that’s a big part of learning how to win and learning how to be successful,” Terry said.

In six games this season, the Huskies have forced the 50-point mercy rule five times and have allowed one touchdown all season. The Huskies scored on their first possession of the second half to end the game.

The Huskies controlled the line of scrimmage Friday night, as the offensive line kept a clean pocket for McDermott and gave the running backs open lanes, and the defensive line disrupted plays all night long.

“Those defensive line guys are awesome,” Terry said. “We can sub whether we want big guys that are gonna be the run between the tackles package, or if we want to have faster pass rush guys, which we knew that's where they were coming in to do, so we're able to personnel some things to get a little bit better pass rush out there.”

Hueser finished with 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Swatek added 47 yards rushing and Geary 37 yards on the ground. Keaton Gale rushed for 24 yards and the final score of the game.

McDermott threw for 47 yards and two scores. Defensively, Geary picked off two passes. Swatek and Devon Schmitz each picked off a pass.

Elk Point-Jefferson has their home finale against Tri-Valley Friday night at 7:30 p.m.