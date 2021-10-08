WATCH NOW: Le Mars rolls to fourth win of season

Le MARS, Iowa — Football fortunes are on the upswing at Le Mars Community High School.

Under the direction of first-year coach Ken Vigdal, the Bulldogs have won four games this fall after tasting victory only once last season.

Le Mars struck early and often in a 42-14 rout of Class 4A District 1 foe Denison-Schleswig Friday at Jim Lorenzen Field.

The Bulldogs scored on each of their five first-half possessions, bolting to a 34-0 lead at intermission.

Senior quarterback Tyler Iverson completed his first eight passes and wound up 10 of 13 for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

Elijah Dougherty contributed 133 rushing yards on 23 carries, also scoring three times.

Le Mars improved its overall mark to 4-3 and is 3-1 in district play. The Bulldogs control their own destiny in their quest for a playoff berth, facing Spencer and Fort Dodge the final two weeks of the regular season.

Iverson was spot on, tossing touchdown passes to three different receivers before halftime. He had scoring throws of 22 yards to Cal Eckstaine, 40 yards to Reece Spieler and 35 yards to Sione Fifita.

“Everyone just came out, did their jobs and played hard,” Iverson said. “Coach drew up a great game plan for us. Everything went how we needed it to go.”

While the offense was chugging along, the Bulldog defense was equally impressive. Denison-Schleswig (3-4, 0-2) executed a couple of long plays, but did little else until late in the game when both teams had reserves on the field.

“Denison is a good, young football team, so it wasn’t easy,” Vigdal said. “We’re kind of greedy on counter plays so we kind of want a bigger chunk there, but they were able to step up and close down.

“We were able to get seven or eight yards, but when you run a counter you want to get to that plus-10 mark. Our offense just kind of kept mixing it up and we were fortunate to get into the end zone five times.”

Dougherty was indeed a workhorse, beginning with a 2-yard plunge for the game’s first touchdown at the 7-minute mark of the opening quarter.

He broke loose for a 24-yard TD scamper after a punt return by David Leusink gave the Bulldogs great field position. Dougherty’s third touchdown was a four-yard burst with 3:50 left in the third quarter, making it 42-6 and setting in motion a continuous clock.

Eckstaine intercepted a pass in the end zone early in the second quarter, while a fumble recovery by Drayden Deboer set up the final Bulldog touchdown.

Even though Vigdal wanted more from the counter play, Le Mars was able to do just about anything it wanted on offense in the first half. Iverson was out of the game by the start of the fourth quarter, as were all of the other Bulldog starters.

“I love this offense so much and when he started showing it to us at the beginning of the year I was excited to get it going,” Iverson said. “We have lots of options on every play and it makes it hard for the defense to defend.”

Vigdal is a veteran of 30 years in the coaching business, with stops at Sioux Center, Dordt College and Brookings, South Dakota.

“We did a lot of team building, we put team first,” Vigdal said. “None of this is possible without great assistant coaches, ours are some of the best I’ve ever been around. They bought in to how I want to do things.

“Accountability has been a big thing here. That’s the way we did it the last place I was and it worked for us, so that’s the plan I wanted to bring here. The seniors bought into it from Day 1 and not every coach gets that.”

Denison-Schleswig sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers had some success, passing for 116 yards and scoring on a 28-yard run. However, Wiebers was injured on the touchdown run with 9:33 left in the third quarter and did not return.

The Monarchs are also under the guidance of a first-year coach in former Iowa State Cyclone Kamari Cotton-Moya. They face Fort Dodge next Friday and Webster City to close the regular season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0