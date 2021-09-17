WATCH NOW: No. 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley blasts No. 9 Algona

HULL, Iowa – An anticipated showdown between state-ranked Iowa Class 3A football teams turned into nothing but here Friday night.
Second-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley humbled No. 9 Algona 58-21 at A.R. Hesla Field, completing the non-district portion of its schedule at 4-0.
The Nighthawks showed they are indeed a team to be reckoned with, scoring 30 unanswered points in the first half to snap a 7-7 tie.
BHRV was rock solid on both sides of the football and added a couple of special team scores to its already impressive resume.
“We came into this week knowing they’d be a good opponent,” said senior Landyn Van Kekerix. “They have a high-powered offense so we knew we had to come in and do what we needed to do and get the job done.”
Van Kekerix got the ball rolling for the Nighthawks, hauling in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Te Slaa on 3rd-and-15 on their first possession.
Algona answered with a 32-yard scoring strike from Tyler Manske to Trevon Smith, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again until right before halftime.
By that time, BHRV had mounted a 37-7 lead and Van Kekerix added more fuel to the fire with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.
Bryson Van Grootheest also brought back a kickoff for a score, his an 85-yarder just after Algona had tied it at 7-7.
The BHRV defense gave up a couple of touchdown passes to the dangerous Manske, but pressured the Algona quarterback all night, recording several sacks.
Before halftime, Cade Fisher tacked on a pair of scoring runs for the Nighthawks, while Te Slaa threw another touchdown pass to Sam Remmerde. And, they threw in a safety for good measure when Algona snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.
“Credit the kids and my coaches, they got them ready to play” BHRV Coach Cory Brandt said. “They’re just fun to watch when they go out and play as hard as they can. We had a great week of preparation, which made me really proud of them because that’s what we’ve been looking for all year.
“We missed some things early, we were just off on a few passes and not as completely sharp as we would like to be. But the way the kids played defensively, that’s a very good team with some really good athletes and an excellent quarterback. It’s not easy to stop that guy and I thought our defense did an excellent job of containing him.”
A continuous clock kicked in after the first series of the second half. Van Grootheest had another long kickoff return to the 25-yard line of Algona, setting up a 12-yard touchdown run.
It was 51-14 after three quarters and Lane Schmidt tacked on a short TD plunge late in the game.
Algona got its final touchdown on a long kickoff return in the closing seconds.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley won its previous three non-district games by 35-7 (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock), 34-13 (Western Christian and 56-0 (Orange City Unity Christian).
“We need to stay humble and stay hungry and healthy,” Brandt said. “We just want to keep getting better every day. We have not arrived and we have some really tough teams coming up.”
The Nighthawks trail only Harlan in the Associated Press 3A rankings. They play another home game next Friday against Carroll, although it will be played at Rock Valley.
