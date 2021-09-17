WATCH NOW: No. 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley blasts No. 9 Algona

Bryson Van Grootheest also brought back a kickoff for a score, his an 85-yarder just after Algona had tied it at 7-7.

The BHRV defense gave up a couple of touchdown passes to the dangerous Manske, but pressured the Algona quarterback all night, recording several sacks.

Before halftime, Cade Fisher tacked on a pair of scoring runs for the Nighthawks, while Te Slaa threw another touchdown pass to Sam Remmerde. And, they threw in a safety for good measure when Algona snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.

“Credit the kids and my coaches, they got them ready to play” BHRV Coach Cory Brandt said. “They’re just fun to watch when they go out and play as hard as they can. We had a great week of preparation, which made me really proud of them because that’s what we’ve been looking for all year.

“We missed some things early, we were just off on a few passes and not as completely sharp as we would like to be. But the way the kids played defensively, that’s a very good team with some really good athletes and an excellent quarterback. It’s not easy to stop that guy and I thought our defense did an excellent job of containing him.”