WATCH NOW: North takes down South Sioux as Dedric Sullivan has breakout game

SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
Sullivan tore his ACL during his sophomore season with the Stars.
Sullivan said that he wasn’t sure whether he would make it back for his junior year.
He did make it back, but saw limited action, rushing the ball 32 times for 91 total yards.
But on Thursday, in North’s 25-7 season-opening victory over South Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium, Sullivan finally had his breakout game.
Sullivan took the ball 11 times against the Cardinals, and rushed for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Stars kicked off the season in high fashion.
In the early parts of the game, both teams struggled to move the ball. Before halftime, the squads combined for six punts and three turnovers. Thanks to a 35-yard field goal late in the second half, North held a 3-0 halftime lead.
At the end of the second quarter, Sullivan, who is second on the running back depth chart for North behind junior Jacob Kyle, had four carries for negative six yards.
But after some halftime adjustments, North came out swinging in the second half.
“What we were seeing was that their linebackers were coming on the outside, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s just run it down their throats,'” Sullivan said. “What we would see is that they would always give us little hints when they were going to run or try to blitz. So we were like ‘Let’s just run it down their throats when they are blitzing, and that is what we did.”
Head coach Mitch Mohr knew that the Stars were close. He just wanted to see some better play from his offensive line so that the Stars could finally execute their game-plan of running the ball “down their throats.”
“That was the gameplan to start,” Mohr said. “We were a block away from a big run about every other run play, and we knew that once we got that popping, and took the lid off, things would be fine.”
North went three and out to start the second half, but once they got the ball back, the Stars finally starting cooking on offense. Junior quarterback Carson Strohbeen kicked the drive off with a 17-yard pass to sophomore Dayton Harrell, which gave North a 1st-and-10 at the 34.
Sullivan then took the handoff and ran it 34 yards for the Stars’ first touchdown of the game.
He scored another touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter, this one a 19-yarder that came at the end of a seven-play, 55 yard drive for the Stars.
Thursday’s touchdowns were the first for Sullivan in his varsity career.
“It’s just amazing,” Sullivan said. “Your mind goes blank, and you just want to run. That is what you do. I just put my head down, and if I go down, I go down. If I’m free, then I’m free.”
When asked to name the team’s game MVP, Strohbeen immediately pointed to Sullivan.
“He ran hard, worked his butt off, and he sealed the deal for us.”
Strohbeen also had a strong second half. He completed five passes in the first half, all of which went to senior Desmond Grace. At the half, Grace had five catches for 83 yards, and also had an interception on defense.
In the second half, Strohbeen completed three passes, all of which went for at least 17 yards, and included a 59-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Keller Newton.
“I definitely had nerves for a little bit, but after awhile I got better,” Strohbeen said. “The ball was pretty slippery. It happens, but I adjusted and made plays.”
South Sioux’s first score came three plays into the fourth quarter, when sophomore running back Demarico Young capped off the Cardinals’ 84-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to pull within three points.
But on the next drive, Newton scored his long touchdown to make the score 17-7, and North never looked back.
South Sioux struggled to move the ball on offense throughout the game, The Cardinals punted seven times, and finished with four turnovers, including three interceptions from freshman quarterback Darrius Helms.
The North defense had three interceptions and one sack in the game, while South Sioux sacked Strohbeen three times.
The teams combined for 15 penalties in the game.
South Sioux responded to Newton's score with a three and out on offense. Sullivan then scored his final touchdown of the day to give the game its final score of 25-7.
“The offensive line took a long time to get going,” Mohr said. “We knew we had weapons in the backfield. It was good to see Dedric have a great breakout game, and Carson is starting to come into his own.”
Sullivan also plays linebacker for the Stars, and was a factor throughout the game. According to Sullivan, his main skills on the field as “speed and running people over.”
“I love hitting people,” Sullivan said. “It’s amazing, and it’s just fun.
“I think scoring touchdowns is a little bit better, but it’s still up there.”
While the brace on his left knee is still a reminder of what he went through over the past two years, his sophomore-year injury didn’t seem to be a factor at all on Thursday night.
“He had kind of a rehab year almost last year," Mohr said. "Even from a defensive perspective, he had a great game defensively. It’s just great to see him be full strength, and kind of be the player we also thought he could be.”
With the win, North improved to 1-0 on the season, while the Cardinals fell to 0-1.