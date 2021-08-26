WATCH NOW: North takes down South Sioux as Dedric Sullivan has breakout game

SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.

Sullivan tore his ACL during his sophomore season with the Stars.

Sullivan said that he wasn’t sure whether he would make it back for his junior year.

He did make it back, but saw limited action, rushing the ball 32 times for 91 total yards.

But on Thursday, in North’s 25-7 season-opening victory over South Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium, Sullivan finally had his breakout game.

Sullivan took the ball 11 times against the Cardinals, and rushed for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Stars kicked off the season in high fashion.

In the early parts of the game, both teams struggled to move the ball. Before halftime, the squads combined for six punts and three turnovers. Thanks to a 35-yard field goal late in the second half, North held a 3-0 halftime lead.

At the end of the second quarter, Sullivan, who is second on the running back depth chart for North behind junior Jacob Kyle, had four carries for negative six yards.

But after some halftime adjustments, North came out swinging in the second half.