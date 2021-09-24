WATCH NOW: OABCIG football soars to dramatic win over top-ranked Spirit Lake

IDA GROVE, Iowa — It took nearly the whole game, but as the clock ticked down and the fall air turned chilly on Friday night in Ida Grove, the fans at OABCIG High School finally got the chance to let loose with a triumphant yell.
PHOTOS: OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
WATCH NOW: OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football action
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football
With 1:08 left in the No. 4 Falcons home matchup against No. 1 ranked Spirit Lake, OABCIG quarterback Beckett DeJean hit junior receiver Treyten Kolar for a 12-yard touchdown pass, giving the Falcons their first lead since early in the first quarter.
After a two-point conversion, the Falcons led the top-ranked Indians, 28-21.
The game’s drama stayed at peak level as the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds to give Spirit Lake the ball at the 35-yard-line, with just over a minute left. Indians quarterback Riley Reynolds hit senior Jack Latham for a 10-yard pass, and then linked up with senior Qai Hussey on second down to give the team a 3rd-and-four at the 44 yard line.
On third down, Reynolds uncorked an arcing pass toward the endzone, which was picked off by OABCIG junior Josh Peters to seal the dramatic 28-21 win for the Falcons.
The Falcon offense ran one more play to end it, and when the clock hit zero, the OABCIG sideline erupted and swarmed their teammates in celebration.
The win came after a roller coaster of a game for the home team, which went into halftime trailing the Indians, 28-21.
“The kids just kept fighting the whole night,” OABCIG coach Larry Allen said. “We had some things that didn’t go our way, gave up a big play there, and we lost momentum. I told them at halftime, or right before half when we got that stop, that “MO” was going to get on our side. And lo and behold, it comes through.”
The Falcons took an early lead over the Indians in the first quarter. The defense held Spirit Lake scoreless on its first drive, when junior kicker Justyn Hamm missed a field goal on 4th-and414.
The OABCIG offense took over on downs and drove the ball 83 yards for a score, with DeJean finishing the drive off with a 14-yard touchdown run. DeJean then hit senior Easton Harms for two points and an 8-0 Falcons lead.
But the Indians responded less than a minute later with a touchdown of their own, as Reynolds hit senior wide receiver Jack Latham for a 42-yard score. The Indians added even more points on the next drive, when Hamm intercepted a DeJean pass and ran it back nearly 50 yards for a touchdown. After Hamm made the PAT, the Indians had a 14-8 lead.
Spirit Lake’s defense held the Falcons to a three-and-out on their next possession, and the offense made it a 21-8 game when Reynolds finished off a nine-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 11:29 mark of the second quarter.
Following the interception, the OABCIG scuffled, with three consecutive offensive drives ending in punts. But after the defense held Spirit Lake on a crucial fourth and six, the Falcons took over at the 27-yard line. That drive ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass from DeJean to junior Gabe Winterrowd, and OABCIG pulled within a touchdown, at 21-14.
On the next drive, the OABCIG defense came up big, as a sack from Griffen Diersen and Beau Niemann ended the first half, and snuffed out a potential Spirit Lake score.
“We felt like if we could play better than we did in the first half, then we’d have a chance,” Allen said. “We didn’t feel that we played real well in that first half, and you’re only down seven points. It was just the idea of keep fighting, doing what you’re supposed to do, and believing in each other.”
The Falcons came out strong after the break, as the defense held Spirit Lake to a three-and-out on the opening drive, and the offense did its part with a 53-yard touchdown pass from DeJean to Harms to pull OABCIG within one point. The Falcons failed to convert the two-point play, however, and trailed the Indians, 21-20, as the teams played into the fourth quarter.
OABCIG’s defense delivered in the final frame, forcing a pair of punts from Spirit Lake, and a pair of turnovers, the first one coming on a third down fumble that was recovered by the Falcons, and led to the team’s dramatic scoring drive.
The second turnover was the game-sealing interception from Peters.
The win redeemed the Falcons’ defeat last week to Southeast Valley, which was the team’s first loss since Oct. 26, 2018, a span of 28 games.
“I’m just happy that we won, honestly,” DeJean said. “That is a great team, in Spirit Lake. They have a bunch of good kids, they’re good year in and year out. I mean, I couldn’t really ask for more from this team, being there every snap of the game and getting open for me. There really isn't much more I could ask for. ”
DeJean finished the night with 281 yards passing on 23 completions, with three passing touchdowns. His top receiver was Harms, who finished with six catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, DeJean ran for 56 yards on 18 carries, while Diersen had a team-high 74 rushing yards on 14 carries.
The loss drops Spirit Lake to 4-1 on the season.
“We didn’t play well enough to beat a quality team,” Spirit Lake head coach Beau Dielschneider said. “That is quality team, and we didn’t play very well tonight. We’ve got a lot of things we need to get better. I’m proud of our guys, but we didn’t play well. That’s really what it is.”
OABCIG will play next Friday at Pocahontas Area, while Spirit Lake will travel to Estherville-Lincoln Central.