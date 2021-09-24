WATCH NOW: OABCIG football soars to dramatic win over top-ranked Spirit Lake

“The kids just kept fighting the whole night,” OABCIG coach Larry Allen said. “We had some things that didn’t go our way, gave up a big play there, and we lost momentum. I told them at halftime, or right before half when we got that stop, that “MO” was going to get on our side. And lo and behold, it comes through.”

The Falcons took an early lead over the Indians in the first quarter. The defense held Spirit Lake scoreless on its first drive, when junior kicker Justyn Hamm missed a field goal on 4th-and414.

The OABCIG offense took over on downs and drove the ball 83 yards for a score, with DeJean finishing the drive off with a 14-yard touchdown run. DeJean then hit senior Easton Harms for two points and an 8-0 Falcons lead.

But the Indians responded less than a minute later with a touchdown of their own, as Reynolds hit senior wide receiver Jack Latham for a 42-yard score. The Indians added even more points on the next drive, when Hamm intercepted a DeJean pass and ran it back nearly 50 yards for a touchdown. After Hamm made the PAT, the Indians had a 14-8 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spirit Lake’s defense held the Falcons to a three-and-out on their next possession, and the offense made it a 21-8 game when Reynolds finished off a nine-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 11:29 mark of the second quarter.