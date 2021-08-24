WATCH NOW: Playbook Pundits preview the upcoming football season

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY — In the first episode of the Playbook Pundits Show, sports editor Zach James and assistant sports editor Shane Lantz preview the 2021 prep football season in all three Siouxland states.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today