 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Playbook Pundits preview the upcoming football season
0 Comments
breaking top story
PREP FOOTBALL

WATCH NOW: Playbook Pundits preview the upcoming football season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — In the first episode of the Playbook Pundits Show, sports editor Zach James and assistant sports editor Shane Lantz preview the 2021 prep football season in all three Siouxland states. 

Sioux City Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz talk preseason football in this August 24, 2021, edition of The Playbook Pundits.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Playbook Pundits talk preseason football

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News