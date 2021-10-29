WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton football advances to Class 3A quarterfinals with rout over Algona

SERGEANT BLUFF — Goodbyes stink, or so people say.

For the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team though, saying goodbye felt pretty sweet.

On Friday night, the Warriors sent their seniors off with a bang in their final game on the home turf, as SB-L walloped Algona, 44-14, in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Following the 30-point victory, the SB-L seniors gathered at midfield to soak in their final time under the lights at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

“This one feels really good,” SB-L senior Jacob Imming said. “Especially since this is all of the seniors’ last time being on this field and being under these lights. It's really crazy to think about, because you don’t really understand when people say it goes fast, until it actually happens. I just thought we really went out with a bang tonight, so it was sweet.”

The seniors home finale was not a stressful or nail-biting affair, by any means. The Warriors scored seven points in the first quarter, as Jake Hamilton took the ball four times on the team’s 45-yard opening drive to put his team up 7-0.

The Warriors scored another touchdown early in the second, a drive that was set up by a 64-yard rush from junior quarterback Tyler Smith. Two plays after his big run, Smith ran it in from the one yard line to make it a 14-0 game.

The next SB-L drive ended with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Tyler Schenkelberg. The defense got involved too, as a snap over Algona quarterback Tyler Manske’s head in the endzone with 1:17 on the clock, led to a safety and a 23-0 Warriors' lead.

SB-L added one more score before halftime, when Smith ran the ball in from the eight yard line with just four seconds left in the first half.

SB-L had a 30-0 lead at the break, having outgained the Bulldogs, 307 yards to 81.

Algona finally scored in the third quarter, after a 52 yard run from Manske led to a one yard touchdown from Wyatt Garman. But SB-L added two more touchdowns in the frame, as Smith kept the Tyler-to-Tyler connection alive with a scoring pass to Schenkelberg, and later threw a 27-yarder to junior Scott Kroll to put the Warriors up by a 44-0 score.

In the final frame, Algona pulled within 30 points when Manske hit Trevon Smith for a 16-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion made it 44-14, which wound up being the final score.

In addition to the 30-point differential, SB-L outgained the Bulldogs in total offense, 455 yards to 263.

Smith ended up with 268 passing yards and three touchdowns on 18 completions, while also carrying the ball 10 times for a team-high 94 yards.

Schenkelberg was the hot receiver for the Warriors on Friday, with six receptions for 104 yards. Junior Scott Kroll also had a big night, with three catches for 82 yards.

“I have really good chemistry with both of those guys,” Smith said. “They know on broken plays, coming back to the ball and find a way to get open and I’ll get it to them. It’s really the off-season work that we put in together, to really gain that chemistry. Those guys just make insane plays and I couldn’t ask for better receivers."

For Justin Smith, it was a special feeling to be able to send his nine seniors off with a win in their final home game.

“I don’t think too much about it until the end of the season, but yeah, definitely” Smith said. “I told these guys ‘soak it in tonight.’ Last time under these lights here on this field. Hopefully there is two or three more games on another field though.”

The 2020 crop of departing seniors was much bigger than 2021's, as the Warriors said goodbye to a 20-man class. Despite those heavy losses, the Warriors have put up an outstanding season, and find themselves set to play No. 1 ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley next week in the second round of the state playoffs at Rock Valley.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of that,” Imming said. “We’ve had Kaden Smith, No. 7, he’s stepped up, JD Dickson is having a great year. Then you’ve got some of the juniors like Tyler Smith, Scott Kroll, … everybody has just been having a great year. We’ve all really come together and sort of meshed. It feels really good.”

The Warriors have a rare opportunity for payback next week against the top ranked Nighthawks.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley advanced to the second round with a 49-7 win on Friday over Sioux Center, and thumped Sergeant Bluff in their previous meeting back on Oct. 8, 35-10.

With a chance to make things right, the Warriors are eager for next Friday to get here. They’ve got redemption on the brain.

“They punched us in the mouth, I’m just going to be dead honest,” Tyler Smith said. “They just wanted it more than we did. We’re just not going to let that happen again.”

