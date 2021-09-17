WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton football thumps Sioux City East

But on the first play of East’s ensuing possession, Warriors’ linebacker Garrett McHugh recovered an East fumble to give SB-L a 1st-and-10 at the 28. On the next play, Smith hit senior Jacob Imming for a 28-yard touchdown, and a 21-0 Warriors lead.

East finally broke out of its offensive slump on its fourth drive of the day, as senior quarterback Luke Longval drove the team 64 yards on seven plays, for East’s only score. After a 29 yard pass to Taejon Jones gave East a first and 10 at the 19, Longval gave the ball twice to junior Brecken Schossow for gains of 13 and six yards, with the latter resulting in a Black Raiders touchdown.

The joy did not last long though, as SB-L took the ball 80 yards for yet another touchdown. At halftime, SB-L led East, 28-7.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Schenkelberg added to his total with a 55-yard reception. S-BL scored for the final time with 5:15 remaining, as Smith marched the team 64 yards on four plays for his fourth touchdown of the game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Jason Dickson kicked off the drive with a seven-yard run. Two plays later, Smith hit junior Jake Hamilton for a 52-yard touchdown pass, which boosted the Warriors lead to 35-7.