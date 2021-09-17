WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton football thumps Sioux City East

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — In this rivalry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton holds the upper hand.
The SB-L High School football team bounced back from last week's lopsided loss to No. 1 Harlan with a 28-point win over rival Sioux City East on Friday night, as wide receiver Tyler Schenkelberg had the game of his life.
The Warriors scored 21 points in the first quarter, and seven each in the second and fourth to clinch a 35-7 victory over the Black Raiders.
The Warriors struck first on their second drive of the game, with junior quarterback Tyler Smith hitting Schenkelberg for a 14-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 SB-L lead. After the defense forced a second straight 3-and-out from the Black Raiders, the Warriors scored again on their third drive.
Smith hit Schenkelberg twice for 52 yards on the drive, and ran it in himself from the two yard line to give SB-L a 14-0 lead at the 1:40 mark of the first.
East went three-and-out on its next drive as well, the Black Raiders’ third consecutive3-and-out to start the game. SB-L then drove the ball 52 yards on its next drive, as Smith found Schenkelberg for completions of 18 and 28 yards, but East kept the Warriors from converting on a 3rd and 14 from the 17 yard line.
On fourth down, SB-L kicker Scout Sneller failed to make a 35 yard field goal, and it appeared that the Warriors would leave empty-handed.
But on the first play of East’s ensuing possession, Warriors’ linebacker Garrett McHugh recovered an East fumble to give SB-L a 1st-and-10 at the 28. On the next play, Smith hit senior Jacob Imming for a 28-yard touchdown, and a 21-0 Warriors lead.
East finally broke out of its offensive slump on its fourth drive of the day, as senior quarterback Luke Longval drove the team 64 yards on seven plays, for East’s only score. After a 29 yard pass to Taejon Jones gave East a first and 10 at the 19, Longval gave the ball twice to junior Brecken Schossow for gains of 13 and six yards, with the latter resulting in a Black Raiders touchdown.
The joy did not last long though, as SB-L took the ball 80 yards for yet another touchdown. At halftime, SB-L led East, 28-7.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Schenkelberg added to his total with a 55-yard reception. S-BL scored for the final time with 5:15 remaining, as Smith marched the team 64 yards on four plays for his fourth touchdown of the game.
Junior Jason Dickson kicked off the drive with a seven-yard run. Two plays later, Smith hit junior Jake Hamilton for a 52-yard touchdown pass, which boosted the Warriors lead to 35-7.
East converted one first down on its final drive, but was forced to punt from the 28-yard line after Longval was sacked. SB-L then kneeled to run out the clock, and secure its third win of the season.
With the win, the Warriors rebounded from last week’s 55-26 loss, which head coach Justin Smith said provided some motivation for his team going into the game against the rival Black Raiders.
“Honestly, seeing a team like Harlan play as hard as they did, and understanding that it wasn’t so many physical errors, it was mental and effort errors last week,” Smith said. “We can play harder and dig deeper and get a little bit more out. I give them credit, they did tonight.”
Schenkelberg finished the night with 210 receiving yards on nine catches, with Imming second at 68 yards on seven receptions. Smith ended up with 361 yards on 23-of-33 passing.
Taejon Jones was the biggest playmaker for East, with five receptions for 70 yards. Longval finished with 172 yards on 16-of-29 passing.
With the loss, East falls to 3-1.
“We just weren’t opportunistic,” East head coach Brian Webb said. “We had some key turnovers and they’ve got some good playmakers. Overall, defensively, they got some big pass plays and we put ourselves in a little bit of a hole. But the kids fought well. I’ve always said, you’ve just got to be able to close the gap on these guys, and I thought we got a lot closer today.”
With the win, SB-L improved to 3-1 on the season.
The Warriors have won all five of matchups against East since 2016, with an average winning margin of 28 points.
The Warriors will play at Sioux Center next Friday, while the Black Raiders will host No. 5 Ankeny Centennial.