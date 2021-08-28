WATCH NOW: Sioux City East football dominates Bishop Heelan in season-opener

SIOUX CITY — The long and storied football rivalry between East High and Bishop Heelan has produced a number of close contests.
Friday night’s 2021 season opener wasn’t.
East dominated every phase of the game, cruising to a 43-7 victory on a hot and steamy night at Memorial Field.
The Black Raiders rambled for 314 yards on the ground, while the defense limited Heelan to 179 total yards.
“We had a few mistakes, but I thought our offensive and defensive game plans all came together,” East coach Brian Webb said. “We competed really well. I told the players to give our assistant coaches a round of applause because they put together a really good game plan.”
Tyson Helseth-Bryan rushed for a game-high 93 yards on 11 carries, but East had a number of other key contributors on both sides of the ball.
Senior quarterback Luke Longval passed for 123 yards and rushed for 88. His 61-yard scamper on what was supposed to be a pass play provided the first points of the game and the Black Raiders rolled from there.
“It was a really good game, we really wanted that win,” Longval said. “I thought we played pretty well, we can play better. But it was something that we can build on for next week.”
Longval, who completed 13 of 20 passes (two touchdowns) and carried seven times, dropped back to pass on second down on East’s first possession.
Finding nobody open, Longval avoided pressure and took off down the sideline, running untouched into the end zone.
Longval then connected with Taejon Jones for a 16-yard touchdown pass on East’s next possession, capping a 12-play, 74-yard march to make it 14-0.
That’s the way the first quarter ended and the Black Raiders scored again on their first possession of the second quarter. Brady Wavrunek did the honors on a 6-yard burst up the middle.
Meanwhile, Heelan’s Winged-T offense struggled to get anything going. It finally broke through in the closing seconds of the half when Kaleb Gengler lofted a 26-yard scoring pass to Teddy Saltzman.
That, however, was the lone offensive highlight of the night for the Crusaders.
East’s defense joined the scoring party in the third quarter when Gavin Skoglund gathered in the football after it was stripped from a Heelan player and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
It was 28-7 at the end of the third quarter and the Black Raiders tacked on two more TDs in the fourth.
Skoglund threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Muhammad, while DaVante Simmons bolted 34 yards up the middle for another score.
East even came up golden when things didn’t go exactly as planned. Holder Kelynn Jacobsen threw a two-point conversion pass to Brecken Schossow after the snap from center was botched.
Jacobsen, a junior, also had four receptions (41 yards) and an interception. Muhammad caught four passes for 56 yards.
Heelan mustered just 123 rushing yards on 38 attempts.
“Their offense is hard to prepare for because it’s unique and you have to get the scout team to run that and they’re not used to that,” Webb said. “So, I told the guys everybody had a role in the victory. If you wore a yellow jersey in practice and were a part of the scout team, you were just as much a part of this as the guys who played a majority of the time.”
East showed it has plenty of depth in the backfield. Wavrunek carried nine times for 41 yards and Simmons finished with 60 yards on just three totes.
In addition, kicker Emmanuel Moreno sent all but one boot into the end zone, meaning Heelan started most of its drives from the 20-yard line.
East has won the last three games in the series, including a wild 48-41 triple overtime triumph last season. Heelan, though, has the upper hand in the last 12 meetings, 7-5.
“We were really excited to get the season started,” Longval said. “It’s the Heelan game, a big game for us. We were super excited and came out ready to play.”