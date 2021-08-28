WATCH NOW: Sioux City East football dominates Bishop Heelan in season-opener

East even came up golden when things didn’t go exactly as planned. Holder Kelynn Jacobsen threw a two-point conversion pass to Brecken Schossow after the snap from center was botched.

Jacobsen, a junior, also had four receptions (41 yards) and an interception. Muhammad caught four passes for 56 yards.

Heelan mustered just 123 rushing yards on 38 attempts.

“Their offense is hard to prepare for because it’s unique and you have to get the scout team to run that and they’re not used to that,” Webb said. “So, I told the guys everybody had a role in the victory. If you wore a yellow jersey in practice and were a part of the scout team, you were just as much a part of this as the guys who played a majority of the time.”

East showed it has plenty of depth in the backfield. Wavrunek carried nine times for 41 yards and Simmons finished with 60 yards on just three totes.

In addition, kicker Emmanuel Moreno sent all but one boot into the end zone, meaning Heelan started most of its drives from the 20-yard line.

East has won the last three games in the series, including a wild 48-41 triple overtime triumph last season. Heelan, though, has the upper hand in the last 12 meetings, 7-5.