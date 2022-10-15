WATCH NOW: Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie sets single game passing record against Des Moines Roosevelt

SIOUX CITY — On the Morningside Mustangs’ home football field, East senior quarterback Cole Ritchie did his best Joe Dolincheck impression Thursday night against Des Moines Roosevelt.

Ritchie threw for seven touchdowns in the first half and eight touchdowns overall in East’s 60-28 win over Roosevelt Thursday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium. He finished 20-of-29 passing for 320 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Just kind of everything (was working),” Ritchie said. “(Offensive) line gave me a ton of time, made my job really easy and the receivers ran the right routes and just caught the ball. It was easy for me.”

East scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and led 46-6 at halftime. Ritchie had seven touchdown passes in the first 24 minutes, three of them to Kelynn Jacobsen.

“If he had pressure from the outside, he was just stepping up in the pocket,” head coach Michael Winklepleck said. “We got some guys open and Cole did a nice job all year keeping his eyes downfield and he’s always looking to throw the ball. If he needs to pick up a few yards running the football a little bit, he will, but he stayed nice and composed in the pocket and found his receivers in stride, they did a nice job.”

East went into Thursday’s game as though it was the first round of the playoffs, knowing that in order to stay in the picture for the postseason, the Black Raiders couldn’t afford to lose. Heading into this weekend, East is 15th in RPI, an index that is used to determine the 16 teams that make the state playoff in Class 5A.

Being 15th means East couldn’t afford a loss Thursday night, and they won’t be able to afford a loss next Friday either.

“The mentality was, this is the first round of the playoffs, this is a must-win,” Winklepleck said. “The kids worked hard this week, we got a few reminders yesterday and the kids were focused and did the right things.”

East held a 60-6 leads after an interception return for a score by Dalyn Tope and a fourth Ritchie to Jacobsen touchdown in the third quarter. At that moment, Winklepleck and the East coaching staff sat their starters down to give them the rest of the night off.

Des Moines Roosevelt was able to score on the East reserves, making it a 60-28 final, but East had done its job, and the entire offense got its praise.

“Cole did a fantastic job, and it’s not just Cole,” Winklepleck said. “It starts with the offensive lineman, they were blocking up front, giving him time. The receivers were finding ways to get open and stuff like that. We challenged those guys this week and they responded.”

Defensively, the line was a force all night long. At the half, Roosevelt had less than 15 yards of total offense.

“They’ve been the bread and butter of this defense the entire year, those guys are incredible up front,” Winklepleck said. “Our linebackers did a nice job, our secondary guys were covering guys.”

Ritchie and the offense stole the show though. Of Ritchie’s 320 yards and eight scoring throws, 169 of the yards and four of the touchdowns were thrown to Jacobsen. Brady Wavrunek finished with 80 yards and a touchdown receiving. Brecken Schossow caught a 14-yard score, Destiny Adams caught a nine-yard score and Lincoln Colling a seven-yard score.

“It’s really cool (to set the record), but I think it’s just a kudos to this team and what they provide for me,” Ritchie said. “They just do everything and give me the capability to beat records like these.”

Ritchie put in work over the offseason, knowing this team has the potential to do something great. Ritchie is second in the state in passing yards after Thursday’s games with 2,200 yards on the season. It came down to footwork and chemistry for the offense.

“Just a ton of footwork and just being around the guys mainly,” Ritchie said. “Getting the chemistry down, because we knew we had something special and I think it’s kind of showing right now.”

As for what’s ahead, the East Black Raiders take on cross-town rival West in the regular season finale Friday night at Olsen. East is still in must-win mode as they gear up for a potential spot in the state playoff.

“That’s round two of the playoffs, our guys know what’s at stake, and we’ve talked about it,” Winklepleck said. “We’re worried about this week, and we’re going to enjoy this one until tomorrow, then tomorrow, it’s get ready for West High, and we know those guys and they’re well coached over there. Our guys will be ready to go and that’s a good opponent.”