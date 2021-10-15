WATCH NOW: Sioux City North beats West to clinch first winning season in 11 years

SIOUX CITY — For the first time since 2010, the Sioux City North High School football team will end the season with a winning record.

The Stars made that bit of program history on Friday night with a 27-6 victory over Sioux City West, as North controlled the game from start to finish on Senior Night at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Once the game was complete, the North seniors gathered together for an emotional team huddle in what might be their final game in front of the home fans.

“I’d say it was very emotional,” senior running back Dedric Sullivan said. “North hasn’t had a winning season since like (2010), and we pulled it through out of all the odds. North has had a winning season, and I'm very excited about what we’ve done here this year.”

North got things started with an 80 yard scoring drive on its first possession of the game. The drive appeared to be nearing its end when an incompletion by quarterback Carson Strohbeen made it fourth-and-14 at the 35 yard line.

The Stars went for it, however, and Strohbeen hit junior Luke Soldati for a 35-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 North lead.

West’s first two possessions ended with punts, and at the start of the second quarter, North punched one in for another score. After Dayton Harrell returned a short Wolverines punt to the West 35-yard line, Strohbeen hit Jacob Kyle for 25 yards, putting the ball at the eight yard line.

Dayton Harrell was then tackled for a three yard loss, but Strohbeen followed that up with a nine-yard run to the two yard line. On third down, Strohbeen took the ball into the endzone for the touchdown.

The Stars quickly got the ball back when West quarterback Jonathon Jones threw an interception to North senior Brayden Allen. Strohbeen then completed a 25-yard pass to junior receiver Beau Johnson, and then threw a 13 yard scoring pass to Harrell.

North’s two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Stars lead had still grown to 20-0.

In the first half, Strohbeen completed 9-of-15 passes for approximately 107 yards, while West could manage only 20 yards of total offense.

But the Wolverines kicked off the second half with a bang, as Jones hit Hayes for an 82 yard touchdown pass to Hayes, a play that more than quadrupled the team’s total yardage on the day. The point-after kick clanged off the right upright, and the score went to 20-6 in favor of the Stars.

The score remained at 20-6 throughout the rest of the penalty-soaked third quarter. The two teams combined for 11 flags in the frame, with West committing six and North responsible for five.

“Just little details,” West head coach Brandon Holmes said. “Little details that, when you are in the moment, you have to focus on. You’ve got to continue to keep those little details in your mind, and unfortunately our emotions got the best of us. Those little details that we work on every day, just kind of went by the wayside.”

In the fourth, the teams combined for five more penalties, but North padded its lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Strohbeen to Keller Newton, for a 27-6 Stars advantage, which proved to be the final score.

Strohbeen finished the night 12-for-22 for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran the ball 12 times for 55 yards and a score.

“I think I’m starting to get more comfortable,” Strohbeen said. “I feel like I’m just starting to be me. I know I’m the type of player that I can run the ball and I can throw the ball, but now it’s just coming along.”

Senior Desmond Grace took the ball seven times for 38 yards, while Harrell went 36 yards on six carries. The North offense outgained West in total yardage, 293 yards to 175.

The North defense finished with two interceptions, the second coming from Luke Soldati with around a minute left in the game.

The win puts North at 5-3 overall. The Stars currently stand at No. 23 in Class 5A’s RPI standings, in which the top 16 teams make the postseason.

For the Stars to squeak in, they will have to beat Council Bluffs Lincoln on the road next Friday, and will need a few other teams to lose.

After its successful 2021 season, a playoff berth would just be another feather in the cap of North’s senior class, which has brought the team from a 1-8 record their sophomore year, to the cusp of a playoff run.

“It’d be nice,” North head coach Mitch Mohr said. “We need some help. We’ve got to win, so we control our own destiny, at least, we’ve got to win to give us a chance.”

“We keep breaking old things. We’ve broken two or three decade long streaks now. We’d like to break another one and make it into the playoffs. Not allowing everyone in, and we actually earned our spot. We’ll be ready. They’re excited.”

North will play at Council Bluffs Lincoln next Friday, at 7 p.m.

