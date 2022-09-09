WATCH NOW: Sioux City North football tops Des Moines North; South Sioux earns first win

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one.

The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East.

Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

With 2:15 left in the quarter, quarterback Carson Strohbeen found Landon Tastad for 22 yards in the air. That gave the Stars a 14-8 lead.

Running back Demarico Young scored the next two TDs. He scored from 46 and 45 yards to help the Stars extend their lead to 31-8.

Jacob Kyle scored on a short TD in the fourth quarter, and the Stars closed out their scoring with a 52-yard passing TD from Strohbeen to Jack Lloyd.

South Sioux 40, Omaha Northwest 20

Jackson Dickerson earned his first win as Cardinals head coach.

The Cardinals led 28-6 at the half, and they scored three TDs in the second quarter.

Tony Palmer scored all three first-half TDs on the ground. His TD scores were from 11, 14 and eight yards.

Palmer ran for 110 yards on 21 carries.

D.J. Helms had his hands on the next three scoring plays for the Cardinals.

Helms threw two TD passes for 35 and eight yards during the second and third quarter. Tate Albertson caught the first one, while Christian Barajas caught Helms’ second TD throw.

Helms also ran the ball in from 18 yards for the final scoring play of the night, which came with 11:21 left in the game.

Helms was 11-for-19 passing for 137 yards and those two TD passes. He also ran for 31 yards.

Helms also led the Cardinals in tackles with 5.5 total.

Spencer 31, Bishop Heelan 7

The Crusaders were the first ones to score, as they played their first road game.

Quinn Olson ran the ball in from 27 yards early in the first quarter, marking the first time the Crusaders had scored a touchdown this season.

The Tigers scored the next 31 points.

The Tigers had 223 net rushing yards on 49 carries. Adrian Carrillo had 126 rushing yards on 23 touches.

The Crusaders had 104 rushing yards on 20 carries. Olson had 87 of those on the ground.

Olson was also 9-for-22 passing for 69 yards.

DSM Hoover 35, West 33

The Wolverines trailed 21-6 at one point in the game, but they got close toward the end of the game.

Terrance Topete scored early in the second quarter on a five-yard run that put West on the board.

Nate Scott also made a 29-yard catch to the end zone with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

West senior quarterback Keavian Hayes then found Tyrell Lafferty from 19 yards with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

The Wolverines’ defense even had a scoring contribution. Cielos Doenhoefer recovered a fumble and returned it from 19 yards to reel the Wolverines to 28-27 with 72 seconds in the third quarter.

Hoover’s final touchdown, however, came on a defensive takeaway with 9;52 left in the game.

Hayes scored the final TD with 7:35 left in the game, but West’s two-point conversion was no good.

Harlan 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

The No. 3 team in Class 3A jumped out to a 21-0 start, and that was the score at the half.

Teagon Kasperbauer had a 1-yard run with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, while Harlan scored twice in the second quarter.

Kasperbauer had two touchdown passes or 32 and 7 yards in the second quarter.

Zayvion Ellington got the Warriors on the board wiht a 1-yard run with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

Aiden Buckholtz caught a 75-yard pass from Scott Kroll with 11:44 left, and that made the score 28-14.

Kroll was 6-for-15 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Ellington led the Warriors in rushing with 56.

Carter McCrory led the Warriors defensively with eight tackles.

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14

The game was tied at 14-14 at the half, but the Chargers scored 10 unanswered points in the second half.