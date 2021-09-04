WATCH NOW: Sioux City West ends 24-game losing streak at South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the first time in nearly three calendar years, the West High School football team was able to smile after the game.

The Wolverines beat South Sioux City 42-41 in overtime to earn their first win since Sept. 7, 2018, and the game came down to the last play.

The Cardinals scored a touchdown on a passing play on fourth down in overtime on a catch by Travis McCabe.

Then, the Cardinals elected to go for the two-point conversion so they could get the win. The Cardinals handed the ball off to sophomore running back Demarico Young.

Three different Wolverines defenders stopped Young near the 5-yard-line, and right after that, the Wolverines rushed the field to celebrate their first victory in nearly three years.

The game was tied at 21-21 at the game, and 35-35 in regulation.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 21: The Warriors jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first half at Dick Null Field in Rock Rapids.

With the win, the Warriors moved to 2-0, while the Lions moved to 0-2.