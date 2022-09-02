 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

WATCH NOW: Sioux City West makes late stop to hold off South Sioux City

West vs South Sioux City football

West's Keavian Hayes dodges past his opponents during Sioux City West vs South Sioux City football action at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Brandon Holmes let out a huge sigh of relief he had held in for about 3 minutes and 7 seconds on Thursday.

That’s the amount of time that elapsed from the last South Sioux City touchdown to the end of the game.

West had four rushing plays at the end of the game to clinch a 35-33 win over the Cardinals at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

However, the Wolverines’ defense made the biggest play of the night, very similarly to how they beat the Cardinals on the field last season.

The Cardinals were down 35-27 with 3:07 left and they were facing a fourth down at their own 26-yard line.

The Cardinals gained five yards on an encroachment play and faced a 4th-and-4.

Even though the Cardinals were into their own territory, they handed the ball off to Tony Palmer.

Palmer ran the ball right up the middle and made it 74 yards to the end zone. The Wolverines wanted to force the South Sioux run game to the outside, but Palmer found a hole right up the middle.

That’s not where the Wolverines’ key play happened, of course.

The Cardinals elected to go for the 2-point conversion, which would have tied the game at 35-35.

South Sioux quarterback Darrius Helms kept the ball, and tried to find an opening through the left side.

West sniffed it out quickly, and held the Cardinals out of the end zone.

It was a similar situation to last year’s game, where South Sioux went for 2 in overtime, and the Cardinals tried to find the end zone on the left-hand side.

The Wolverines stopped them there, too.

South Sioux scored 15 points early, but the defense stepped up enough for the offense to make the comeback needed.

