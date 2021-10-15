WATCH NOW: South O'Brien senior Parker Struve explosion leads South O'Brien into playoffs

HINTON, Iowa – Parker Struve ran wild and South O’Brien headed into the postseason on a positive note, outscoring Hinton 56-24 here Friday night.

Struve exploded for 354 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines capped a 6-2 regular season. They now head to the Iowa Class A football playoffs as the runner-up in District 1.

“Parker had a great night,” Fuhrman said. “He was sick this morning, but sucked it up and did a nice job.”

Struve amassed his impressive total in 24 carries, leaving the contest with most of the rest of the South O’Brien starters at the end of the third quarter.

The senior opened the game’s scoring with a 9-yard run, then broke loose for a 46-yard scamper midway through the second quarter. Struve tacked on a 65-yard scoring sprint in the third quarter.

He finished the regular season with 1,390 yards and had the fifth-best showing in Class A even before the outburst.

Pete Bottjen also scored two touchdowns in the first half for South O’Brien, which bounced back from a 29-28 loss to Akron-Westfield last week.

“The kids performed well tonight, we had a few injuries so some kids had to step in and did a real nice job,” South O’Brien coach Mark Fuhrman said. “We had about five guys who weren’t dressed, so we did a pretty good job.”

South O’Brien built a 28-6 halftime lead before the teams engaged in a bit of a scorefest in the third quarter.

Hinton freshman Gabe Anderson passed for two of his three touchdowns in the third quarter. Anderson, playing because of an injury to the normal starter, completed 13 of 24 passes for 286 yards.

Anderson connected with Carson Pierce for a 65-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half, pulling Hinton within 28-12.

After South O’Brien’s Jacob Van Lith hit Hudson Oolmann for a 40-yard score, Anderson and Pierce hooked up again, this time for a 62-yard touchdown.

That made it 35-18 with 9:23 left in the third quarter. South O’Brien, though, scored the next three touchdowns, kicking in a continuous clock with 8:37 remaining in the game.

Hinton did stall the mercy rule clock by scoring again with just over four minutes left. But the Blackhawks closed their season at 1-7 overall.

Fuhrman has been leading the South O’Brien fortunes for a number of seasons and taken a few teams to the playoffs. So, he knows what his team needs to do to keep its season going.

“We have to take care of the ball and keep our offense on the field so we can run the ball,” Fuhrman said. “Above all, we have to play hard.”

Who knows how many yards Struve could have racked up had he not played only three quarters. Despite that, he had one of the most productive games in school history and sent his team into the postseason on a high note.

Hinton’s Pierce finished with eight catches for 207 yards and also completed a 15-yard pass. With a number of young players on the roster, there should be brighter days ahead for the Blackhawks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0