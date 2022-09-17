WATCH NOW: South Sioux City scores 67 points in barnburner against Omaha South

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School football team won a doozy of a game at Dakota Valley High School with a 67-60 victory over Omaha South.

The game was played at DV due to construction still being done at South Sioux’s facility.

The Cardinals scored 26 second-half points while the Packers scored 40 points in the high-scoring game.

South Sioux amassed 574 yards of total offense on 64 total plays.

Both teams had over nine yards per play.

South Sioux led 41-20 at the half. The Cardinals started off their scoring with a 24-yard passing play from D.J. Helms to Tate Albertson with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Then, with the game tied at 6-6, Tony Palmer earned the first of his three TD runs, the first one being from two yards out with 2:12 left to go in the quarter.

South Sioux led 48-20 at one point. The final touchdown in that rally came on a Palmer eight-yard TD run with 10:44 left in the third quarter.

Then, Omaha South scored five touchdowns in less than 14 minutes to put it within a one-point game.

The Packers ended up taking the lead with 5:26 to go.

Helms kept the ball with 2:21 to go from the Packers’ seven-yard line to take the lead, 61-60.

Richard Stewart made sure the Cardinals went home with the win with an interception return with 71 seconds remaining.

Helms was 23-for-33 for 427 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Stewart was the most popular receiver, as he caught seven passes for 99 yards.

Palmer ran for 125 yards on 17 carries.

Omaha South had 709 total yards of offense in the loss.

East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14: The East High School football team stayed undefeated with a 42-14 win Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Black Raiders scored 28 unanswered points to move to 4-0 and sent SB-L to an 0-4 start.

Brady Wavrunek got the scoring started with 7 minutes, 26 seconds left that capped off a five-play, 55-yard drive.

Then, East QB Cole Ritchie found Brecken Schossow for a 79-yard pass.

With 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Ritchie then found Cole Ritchie — this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — for a 23-yard pass play.

East’s 28-point run ended with a five-yard TD run from Wavrunek. That ended a 50-second drive.

SB-L scored once in the first half, and its first points came on a Scott Kroll two-yard pass from Jacob Hoffman with 5:40 left in the second quarter.

Schossow added a two-yard run while Wavrunek caught a 72-yard pass from Ritchie in the fourth quarter.

In the final minute, Ryan Hoffman completed his only pass of the night for 21 yards to Kaeden Abels.

Ritchie was 14-for-19 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Wavrunek had 124 receiving yards.

For SB-L, Kroll was 20-for-28 for 172 yards and a touchdown. Neither Kroll nor Hoffman threw an interception.

Cale Pittenger led East’s defense with 11 total tackles, and he had 3.5 total tackles for five yards.

Nick Wells had 10 total tackes.

Garrett McHugh led the Warriors with seven total tackles.

Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6: Dakota Valley’s Ethan Anema scored twice to lead Dakota Valley to a 33-6 win over Milbank Friday night in Milbank.

Anema scored on a one-yard run and threw a 90-yard touchdown, both in the first quarter. Drew Lukken came in and threw a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Panthers scored once in the third quarter and Jackson Boonstra added a 23-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Anema threw for 179 yards for the Panthers in the win.

Barrett Schneck scored on a 7-yard rush for the Milbank Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 3-1 on the season. Milbank is 0-4.

North 22, Bishop Heelan 14: Demarico Young scored all three of the Stars’ TDs in the road win at Memorial Field.

Young had 27 carries on 105 yards.

Lucius Pinney caught seven passes from quarterback Carson Strohbeen for 189 yards.

Speaking of Strohbeen, the Stars’ quarterback was 10-for-13 for 240 passing yards.

Isaiah Favors scored the first Crusaders’ TD of the night with 6:42 to play. They went on an onside kick and they were close to recovering it, but the Stars was ruled the recipient of the ball.

George Tsiobanos also caught a TD pass from Quinn Olson with 3:03 left to bring Heelan’s deficit to eight.

CB Lincoln 36, West 0: The Lynx scored all 36 of their points during the first half. Lincoln has won five straight games over the Wolverines.