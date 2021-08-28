WATCH NOW: Warriors' dynamic duo lifts Sergeant Bluff-Luton football to win over Le Mars

“I had an idea last year during the summer that I was going to end up getting that starting job,” Tyler Smith said. “But this year coming in, I knew it was mine for sure. Just knowing the offense more, and having a better feel for the game has really just made me more comfortable.”

Smith led the team in rushing yards, but a few other Warriors also made their mark against the Bulldogs.

Junior Jake Hamilton took the ball three times for 65 yards, while senior Jason Dickson went 27 yards on six carries with a touchdown.

Senior Tyler Schenkelberg led the receivers with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. With those weapons at his disposal, along with Imming, Smith has no shortage of options should he decide to give somebody else a turn with the ball.

“It’s definitely a great feeling, knowing that I have guys all over the field who can make plays, and who I can trust every single down to get the ball too,” the junior quarterback said. “They’ll break a tackle, make some guys miss, and get extra yards. I think that is really big for us.”

Imming, who also finished with seven total tackles on defense, said that having a multi-talented quarterback like Smith, who can make plays with both his arm and his legs, gives the team a big confidence and morale boost.