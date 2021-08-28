WATCH NOW: Warriors' dynamic duo lifts Sergeant Bluff-Luton football to win over Le Mars

SERGEANT BLUFF — Having one returning All-State player on your roster is a boost for any football team. But two? You might just be unstoppable.
The sixth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team was close to unstoppable on Friday night against Le Mars, as the Warriors' two returning All-State players from 2020 put on an offensive show in the team's 36-7 win.
Junior quarterback Tyler Smith, a third team Class 3A All-State selection last season, threw for 121 yards on 9 of 17 passing with two touchdowns against the Bulldogs, while also running for 107 yards on nine attempts.
Elsewhere on offense, senior tight end Jacob Imming, a First Team all-stater in 2020, finished with seven receptions for 49 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.
For the Warriors, it was a near perfect way to kick off the new season.
“It felt great just to get out of the gate, and really dominate game one,” Imming said. “Le Mars, they got a new coach last year, and I think their program is going to turn around really soon, but they’re in the first couple steps of that right now. They’re going to keep on getting better, but we out-physicaled them and we just dominated them tonight. It was a great feeling to start off the year.”
Imming had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in the first half, while Smith had 88 yards passing.
With his 107 rushing yards, Smith is already more than a third of the way toward his total from last season. In 2020, with senior Kaden Helt taking the starting snaps for the Warriors at running back, Smith ran the ball 60 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns.
Smith might be running the ball a bit more now, as he goes into his second season as the starter under center.
“Last year, we rarely used him in the run game,” SB-L coach Justin Smith said. “We tried to keep him healthy, and he was just a little sophomore, and not much of a back-up situation last year. So we’re going to use him and expand the offense a little bit.”
Smith averaged 11.9 yards per carry against the Bulldogs, with his longest run being a 41-yarder that came at the end of the first quarter.
“It just kind of keeps the defense on edge," Smith said. "If we have a run play, and then I carry out a fake or I don’t actually have the ball, it pulls a couple defenders to me and it just opens up some more lanes. I feel like that is definitely a focus this year.”
Along with his increased rushing opportunities, Smith also has a newfound confidence this season after putting up 1,880 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air in 2020.
Now, with a year under his belt, he feels more comfortable in his command of the offense, although his stats from last season suggest that he was never particularly uncomfortable.
“I had an idea last year during the summer that I was going to end up getting that starting job,” Tyler Smith said. “But this year coming in, I knew it was mine for sure. Just knowing the offense more, and having a better feel for the game has really just made me more comfortable.”
Smith led the team in rushing yards, but a few other Warriors also made their mark against the Bulldogs.
Junior Jake Hamilton took the ball three times for 65 yards, while senior Jason Dickson went 27 yards on six carries with a touchdown.
Senior Tyler Schenkelberg led the receivers with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. With those weapons at his disposal, along with Imming, Smith has no shortage of options should he decide to give somebody else a turn with the ball.
“It’s definitely a great feeling, knowing that I have guys all over the field who can make plays, and who I can trust every single down to get the ball too,” the junior quarterback said. “They’ll break a tackle, make some guys miss, and get extra yards. I think that is really big for us.”
Imming, who also finished with seven total tackles on defense, said that having a multi-talented quarterback like Smith, who can make plays with both his arm and his legs, gives the team a big confidence and morale boost.
“He’s definitely stepping up his game, which I knew he was going to,” Imming said. “Last year, he had an awesome sophomore year, but those little things, getting more used to the game and getting more comfortable out there, I can tell it’s really coming to him.
“If you have a quarterback that can do that, even in a tough situation, he’s going to get you four or five yards at worst. I think it’s great for our team.”
While Smith was a big factor in the Warriors' win, Imming was just as important, with his three touchdowns and 83 total yards.
For the Iowa State football commit and his teammates, Friday's game was the' first step toward redemption. After making it to the UNI-Dome in six straight seasons, the Warriors fell to Webster City in the first round of the state playoffs last year.
"We went 6-3 last year, and we weren't very happy about that," Imming said. "I think you could tell in our workouts, our lifting, our attention to detail on the football field, and in school, we've all just dug deeper and found what we can really be."
The Warriors finished the night with 259 rushing yards against Le Mars, and 365 yards of total offense, while the Bulldogs put up totals of 114 and 190, respectively.
SB-L's defense had 10 tackles for loss.
Le Mars will host Bishop Heelan next Friday, while SB-L will play at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.
"We play one of the best teams in Northwest Iowa, in Central Lyon," Justin Smith said. "A very talented roster, and very well coached. They play tough, physical football, so we've got a challenge on our hands."