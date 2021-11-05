WATCH NOW: West Lyon football marches on to Class 2A state semifinals

INWOOD, Iowa — West Lyon’s opportunistic defense earned the Wildcats a trip to the UNI-Dome here Friday night.

West Lyon forced a couple of key turnovers – turning one into a touchdown – and turned back longtime rival Central Lyon-George-Little Rock 24-7 in an Iowa Class 2A football playoff quarterfinal.

With the victory – West Lyon’s second this season over the Lions – the Wildcats advance to the semifinal round next weekend in Cedar Falls.

Coach Jay Rozeboom’s squad, now 9-2 overall, will take on Williamsburg (8-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the UNI-Dome.

Southeast Valley (10-1) and Waukon (10-1) are the other two 2A semifinalists.

West Lyon outscored the Lions 17-0 in the second half, snapping a 7-7 halftime tie. The Wildcats denied Central Lyon/G-LR twice from inside the 10-yard line in the first half and the Lions came up empty in the red zone again on the first series of the second half.

“We did some bending but we didn’t break very much,” Rozeboom said. “The guys battled all the time and made plays when they had to.”

One of the biggest came right before halftime when Zac Severson intercepted a Zach Lutmer pass in the end zone.

“That was a big momentum changer right there,” Rozeboom said. “Zac Severson read the ball and made a pick and it was huge momentum for us.

“It was a hard-fought game and a game of inches and we were able to get it done tonight.”

A 32-yard field goal by Jordan VanVeldhuizen with 10:58 left in the game snapped a 7-7 tie. The Wildcats increased it to 17-7 on a 15-yard touchdown run by Hunter Jacobson at the 4:14 markj.

The proverbial nail in the coffin for Central Lyon/G-LR occuredf with 3:42 remaining when Evan Snyders returned an interception 21 yards for a score.

Lutmer was in the grasp of a West Lyon defender when he tried to throw the pass, which landed harmlessly in the arms of Snyders, who cruised into the end zone.

The Lions, though, had a couple of chances to take command in the first half.

They had already tied the game at 7-7 on a 3-yard pass from Lutmer to Taylor Putnam on the fifth play of the second quarter.

Then, after forcing a punt, CLGLR took over on its own 43 and marched to the West Lyon 10-yard line. Lutmer and Putnam hooked up for what looked like another touchdown, but it was nullified because of a holding penalty and one play later the Lions fumbled the ball away.

They took over at their own 22 with a little over two minutes remaining in the half and drove to the 8-yard line of West Lyon before Severson’s interception in the closing seconds.

On its first possession of the second half, CLGLR moved from its own 25 to the Wildcats’ 9-yard line, but eventually missed a 27-yard field goal.

“You have to capitalize on those opportunities in a big game like this,” Central Lyon/George-Little Rock coach Curtis Eben said. “They went down and scored on us right away, then we got things under control, managing things well and getting them out of what they wanted to do on offense.

“But we couldn’t get all the way down the field. At times we moved the ball really well, we just couldn’t capitalize on opportunities.”

West Lyon manufactured a 14-play, 66-yard drive after receiving the opening kickoff. It took nearly seven minutes off the clock, culminating with a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Jaxon Meyer.

Central Lyon-George-Little Rock had won six in a row since a 1-3 start, which included a 21-14 loss at West Lyon in the annual Beef Bowl on Sept. 17.

“It’s a great rivalry,” Rozeboom said. “People in Lyon County love football and it was a hard-fought game by both teams and everybody played hard.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity (semifinal). This is a great group of guys who have battled through adversity, kept working hard and got the job done.”

