WATCH NOW: West Lyon loses to Southeast Valley in 2A title game as Kruse goes wild

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — There was just no stopping Kolson Kruse.

The West Lyon High School football team came up short on Friday in its pursuit of a Class 2A state title, as Southeast Valley senior quarterback Kolson Kruse proved to be a problem that the Wildcats just couldn’t solve.

Kruse finished the game with 17 completions for 300 yards and three passing touchdowns, along with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 30-13 Jaguars victory over West Lyon.

On offense, the Jaguars outgained West Lyon in total yardage, 370-238.

Thanks to his 69 rushing yards, Kruse accounted for all but one yard of Southeast Valley’s offense.

“A guy that can run the ball and throw the ball equally well like that, that is tough to defend,” West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom said. “He’s their leading rusher, and he threw for over 2,000 yards. … He was really slippery, and had a really great game and a really great season.”

While the Wildcats defense struggled to contain Kruse, the offense got off to a slow start against the Jaguars’ stout defense. In the first half, Southeast Valley held the Wildcats to a single first down.

The game started as a defensive battle, with the teams trading three and out drives until Kruse got the game’s first first down on a 12-yard completion to senior Colton Brant with 5 minutes, 7 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Despite the progress, that drive still ended in a Jaguars' punt.

Southeast Valley finally got the scoring started with 7:32 left in the first half, when Kruse connected with junior Eli Johnson on third down for a 57-yard touchdown reception. The Jags came up short on the two-point conversion, but took a 6-0 lead.

Despite the early hole, West Lyon went into halftime on a high note, as four Southeast Valley penalties brought the Jaguars from a 3rd-and-3 at the six to a 3rd and 29 at the 31, with two seconds left on the clock.

Southeast Valley ran one last play as time expired, but Wildcats’ senior Dawson Ripperda and senior Logan Van Wyk combined to sack Kruse at the 41-yard line, sending the Jags into the half empty-handed.

But Southeast Valley extended its lead in the third, as Kruse’s explosive skills led to a pair of Jaguars scores. Kruse connected with senior wide receiver Tre Fisher on third down for a 54 yard touchdown at the 7:48 mark of the quarter to put the Jaguars up 14-0.

Jaguars junior Ethan Ackerson forced a fumble on the Wildcats’ next drive, which was recovered by Caden Larson at the 29 yard line.

Kruse took a sack on third down, and then uncorked a spectacular 29-yard pass to Brant at the one yard line. Kruse then took the ball in for the score, and the Jags' lead grew to 22-0.

West Lyon’s offense finally responded with a score of its own, as the Wildcats went 58 yards on five plays. The touchdown came on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Jaxon Meyer to Jude Moser, with 3:27 to go in the third quarter.

Southeast Valley scored again on the next drive, when a 42 yard pass from Kruse to Fisher gave the Jaguars a first and goal at the nine. Kruse then linked up with Brant again for a score and hit Fisher for a two-point conversion, and a 30-7 lead.

Brant finished the game with four receptions for 81 yards, while Fisher led the team with six catches for 136 yards.

West Lyon scored again on its next drive when Meyer hit senior Hunter Jacobson for a 62-yard touchdown pass, though the ensuing two-point try was no good. With 10:30 remaining, Southeast Valley had a 30-13 lead.

The Wildcats went for it on fourth down on each of their final two drives, but were unable to convert either for a first down. The first fourth-down try resulted in an incompletion by Meyer at the 41-yard line to give the Jaguars the ball.

After a three and out by Southeast Valley, the Wildcats got the ball back at the 19. West Lyon took the ball 36 yards on eight plays, but a pair of incompletions from Meyer on both third and fourth down at the 45 gave the ball back to Southeast Valley.

With that, the Jaguars ran the clock out on the first state title in program history.

“We’re on top of the world,” Kruse said. “We couldn’t be more excited. It’s a blessing. I’d like to thank God, my teammates, and my family. It’s been a hell of a ride.”

Meyer finished the afternoon with eight completions for 154 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, after coming into the game with just three on the season. Meyer also brought the West Lyon crowd to its feet on defense, by flattening one of the Southeast Valley ballcarriers early in the fourth quarter.

To Meyer, his pancake tackle spoke to a bend-but-don’t-break attitude for the Southeast Valley defense, which held the Jaguars to just 70 rushing yards in the game.

“I saw that guy coming up the flat, and I thought ‘Let’s get a little momentum here,” Meyer said. “I hit him pretty good, I’d say.”

Ripperda, who Rozeboom said broke his foot two weeks ago in the quarterfinal game against Central Lyon, finished with a team-high 6.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Gunnar Grems, Evan Snyders, and Van Wyk all finished with half a sack, while Taylor Jackson was credited with one.

In all, the Wildcats sacked Kruse four times.

"It's extremely tough," Ripperda said. "Those shifty guys, you've really got to respect the run game and the pass game at the same time. Just having that in the back of your head, it's really hard to defend."

The loss kept the Wildcats from winning their second title in three years, but the West Lyon seniors were still grateful that they got to end their storied high school careers on the UNI-Dome turf.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Jacobson said. “I work very hard, and me and all my teammates just grinded, ever since that loss last year in the playoffs. We knew we had to step it up, and we worked hard. This was a dream game.”

The Wildcats season came to an end last year with a 34-13 loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the quarterfinals, but the team battled back from a 1-2 start this year to finish on Iowa high school football’s biggest stage.

They may not have won the big game, but the Wildcats will remember this experience for years to come.

“When our guys work hard like this, it just makes it that much harder to lose,” Rozeboom said. “But I really feel very proud of each and every one of them. I’m disappointed at the loss, but not at any of those players out there.”

